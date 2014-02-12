SINGAPORE Feb 12 U.S. crude oil futures climbed above $100 per barrel on Wednesday, buoyed by data from the American Petroleum Institute that showed crude stocks fell by 2.5 million barrels at a key U.S. delivery hub.

Expectations of increased demand due to cold weather in the United States, especially for distillates, also offered support. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly inventory report later today.

Oil markets had a muted reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments there would not be any abrupt changes in the Fed's monetary policy, and it will continue to reduce its stimulus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for March delivery rose 49 cents to $100.43 by 0025 GMT after closing at $99.94 on Tuesday.

* March Brent crude, which rose 5 cents on Tuesday to $108.68, had yet to start trading.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week to Jan. 31 to 362.9 million, although this was lower than analysts' expectations, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 2.5 million barrels

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its 2014 crude oil production forecast by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.4 million bpd and by 100,000 bpd to 9.2 million bpd for 2015.

* World oil demand will rise to 1.26 million barrels per day this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday, 50,000 bpd higher than an earlier EIA forecast.

* The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission extended an order for more propane supplies to the Northeast amid continuing freezing weather.

* President Barack Obama warned of tough action against companies which violated sanctions against Iran on Tuesday even as the U.S. and five other world powers are working with Tehran on a deal over Iran's nuclear program.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rallied for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as risk appetites were whetted by an optimistic economic outlook from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which diminished the need for safe havens such as the yen and bonds.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0200 GMT China trade data

- 0745 GMT France current account

- 1000 GMT Euro zone industrial production

- 1900 GMT U.S. federal budget (Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)