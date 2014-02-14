SINGAPORE Feb 14 U.S. crude oil futures slipped on Friday, weighed down by poor economic data including an increase in jobless claims and weak U.S. retail sales. WTI crude remained above $100 per barrel.

Low prices also reflected traders expectations of declining crude demand as refineries in the West reduced capacity for maintenance. Oil prices may find some support after protestors in Libya shut gas and oil pipelines.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for March delivery fell 13 cents to $100.23 by 0030 GMT after closing at $100.35 on Thursday.

* Brent crude, which slipped 6 cents on Thursday to $108.73, had yet to start trading.

* Oil inventories in the developed world fell by 1.5 million barrels per day in the last three months of 2013, the steepest quarterly decline since 1999, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

* U.S. natural gas storage levels were drawn down by 237 billion cubic feet of gas for the week ended Feb. 7, 50 percent more than the same week last year, a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

* Libya's oil output dropped to 460,000 barrels per day on Thursday after protesters shut down pipelines from the El Wafa and El Sharara oilfields, the National Oil Corporation said on Thursday.

* BP has declared force majeure on Angolan Plutonio crude exports after damage to a hose which reduced production, BP said on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares edged higher in early trading on Friday, shrugging off downbeat U.S. economic data that pressured the dollar.

DATA/EVENTS

- 1455 GMT U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index