SINGAPORE Feb 17 U.S. crude futures rose on
Monday, supported by a weaker dollar after data showed U.S.
manufacturing output unexpectedly shrank in January in another
sign of how cold weather is hurting the world's top economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for March delivery was up 30 cents at
$100.60 a barrel by 0048 GMT, after touching a session high of
$101.04. West Texas Intermediate oil gained for a fifth straight
week last week, its longest winning streak since December
2012-Febraury 2013.
* Brent oil rose 21 cents to $109.29 a barrel,
gaining for a second consecutive session.
* U.S. manufacturing output unexpectedly fell in January,
recording its biggest drop in more than 4-1/2 years as cold
weather disrupted production.
* The recent spate of slow U.S. data runs counter to upbeat
news flow out of China and the euro zone. Weekend numbers from
China showed banks disbursed the most loans in any month in four
years in January, suggesting that the world's No. 2 economy may
not be slowing as much as some fear.
* In Japan, the economy grew 0.3 percent in October-December
from the previous quarter, posting the fourth straight quarter
of expansion, reflecting firm private consumption and a pickup
in capital spending.
* Oil speculators and hedge funds have rapidly increased
their bullish bets on U.S. crude prices to near the highest
ever, data showed on Friday, even as some analysts say the
United States is on the brink of an oil glut.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar languished at six-week lows against a
basket of major currencies, making commodities denominated in
the greenback such as oil cheaper for holders of other
currencies.
* Asian markets could edge up after Wall Street managed to
look past more soft U.S. data, though Japanese stocks will be
pressured by a stronger yen as the dollar loses altitude.
* There is no major data for release today. U.S. markets are
shut for Presidents' Day holiday.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)