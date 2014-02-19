(Corrects headline, lead and second paragraph to show 4-month high reached on Tuesday, not Wednesday)

SINGAPORE Feb 19 U.S. crude rose above $103 a barrel on Wednesday, close to a four-month high, on forecasts of lower crude and oil products stockpiles due to new pipeline capacity and robust winter demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for March delivery touched a four month high of $103.25 a barrel on Tuesday, the loftiest since Oct. 10. The contract, which expires on Thursday, was at $103.09 a barrel, up 66 cents by 0038 GMT.

* Brent crude settled at the highest level this year at $110.63 a barrel after a $1.28 gain.

* A report from industry intelligence provider Genscape said stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by 1.4 million barrels since last Tuesday, according to traders, as the startup of TransCanada's Keystone south pipeline drained supply from the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contracts.

* U.S. distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, were projected to have fallen 1.8 million barrels on average last week due to the continued cold weather in consuming regions, while gasoline inventories were seen down 900,000 barrels, a preliminary Reuters poll of five analysts showed.

* The American Petroleum Institute's weekly petroleum stocks report will be delayed by one day to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) while the Energy Information Administration's report will be released a day later at 11 a.m. EST.

* U.S. refinery maintenance season has started with ExxonMobil and Marathon shutting some facilities in Texas for turnaround.

* Two heavily armed Libyan militias demanded on Tuesday the country's parliament hand over power immediately in what the head of the assembly dismissed as an attempted coup that would be contested by the army if necessary.

Libya's oil output was down at 375,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Tuesday with protests continuing to affect a pipeline from the major El Sharara field, a National Oil Corporation (NOC) spokesman said.

* South Sudanese rebels said they had seized control of the capital of oil-producing Upper Nile state on Tuesday, an assault that the government said breached a ceasefire and which casts doubt over planned peace talks.

* Six world powers and Iran began "substantive" talks on Tuesday in pursuit of a final settlement on Tehran's contested nuclear programme in the coming months despite caveats from both sides that a breakthrough deal may prove impossible.

* Venezuelan security forces raided the headquarters of an opposition party accused of fomenting nearly a week of violent protests, witnesses said, as the country expelled three U.S. diplomats on charges of conspiring with demonstrators.

* President Barack Obama on Tuesday directed federal agencies to develop higher fuel standards for medium-sized and heavy trucks, another step in his efforts to slash oil consumption and carbon emissions blamed for global warming.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets looked set for a cautious session on Wednesday as investors keep a wary eye on interest rates in China, though the euro left the dollar in its dust after more soft U.S. economic data.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

1330 U.S. Building permits

1330 U.S. Housing starts

1330 U.S. Producer prices

1900 Federal Reserve to release minutes of Jan 28-29 policy meeting (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)