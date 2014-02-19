(Corrects headline, lead and second paragraph to show 4-month
high reached on Tuesday, not Wednesday)
SINGAPORE Feb 19 U.S. crude rose above $103 a
barrel on Wednesday, close to a four-month high, on forecasts of
lower crude and oil products stockpiles due to new pipeline
capacity and robust winter demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for March delivery touched a
four month high of $103.25 a barrel on Tuesday, the loftiest
since Oct. 10. The contract, which expires on Thursday, was at
$103.09 a barrel, up 66 cents by 0038 GMT.
* Brent crude settled at the highest level this year at
$110.63 a barrel after a $1.28 gain.
* A report from industry intelligence provider Genscape said
stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by 1.4 million barrels since
last Tuesday, according to traders, as the startup of
TransCanada's Keystone south pipeline drained supply
from the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
contracts.
* U.S. distillate stocks, which include heating oil and
diesel fuel, were projected to have fallen 1.8 million barrels
on average last week due to the continued cold weather in
consuming regions, while gasoline inventories were seen down
900,000 barrels, a preliminary Reuters poll of five analysts
showed.
* The American Petroleum Institute's weekly petroleum stocks
report will be delayed by one day to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EST
(2130 GMT) while the Energy Information Administration's report
will be released a day later at 11 a.m. EST.
* U.S. refinery maintenance season has started with
ExxonMobil and Marathon shutting some facilities in Texas for
turnaround.
* Two heavily armed Libyan militias demanded on Tuesday the
country's parliament hand over power immediately in what the
head of the assembly dismissed as an attempted coup that would
be contested by the army if necessary.
Libya's oil output was down at 375,000 barrels per day (bpd)
on Tuesday with protests continuing to affect a pipeline from
the major El Sharara field, a National Oil Corporation (NOC)
spokesman said.
* South Sudanese rebels said they had seized control of the
capital of oil-producing Upper Nile state on Tuesday, an assault
that the government said breached a ceasefire and which casts
doubt over planned peace talks.
* Six world powers and Iran began "substantive" talks on
Tuesday in pursuit of a final settlement on Tehran's contested
nuclear programme in the coming months despite caveats from both
sides that a breakthrough deal may prove impossible.
* Venezuelan security forces raided the headquarters of an
opposition party accused of fomenting nearly a week of violent
protests, witnesses said, as the country expelled three U.S.
diplomats on charges of conspiring with demonstrators.
* President Barack Obama on Tuesday directed federal
agencies to develop higher fuel standards for medium-sized and
heavy trucks, another step in his efforts to slash oil
consumption and carbon emissions blamed for global warming.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets looked set for a cautious session on
Wednesday as investors keep a wary eye on interest rates in
China, though the euro left the dollar in its dust after more
soft U.S. economic data.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
1330 U.S. Building permits
1330 U.S. Housing starts
1330 U.S. Producer prices
1900 Federal Reserve to release minutes of Jan 28-29 policy
meeting
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)