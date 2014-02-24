TOKYO Feb 24 U.S. crude oil rose early on Monday, recovering some of the previous session's losses, as geo-political uncertainty lent support to petroleum futures.

The front-month contract fell on Friday as fierce U.S. winter temperatures that have supported heating fuel demand gave way to milder weather, but still managed a sixth straight week of gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for April delivery rose 41 cents to $102.61 a barrel by 0033 GMT, after finishing 55 cents lower on Friday.

* Brent crude fell 45 cents to settle at $109.85 a barrel on Friday.

* The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States rose almost 12 cents over the past two weeks as violent crises in three areas of the world heightened concerns in the oil market.

* Ukraine's interim leadership pledged to put the country back on course for European integration now Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich had been ousted from the presidency, while the United States warned Russia against sending in its forces.

* Venezuela's oil minister said on Friday he may cut off deliveries of fuel to areas hit by anti-government protests and the threat of local supply disruptions could further drive up crude prices even though exports are running normally.

* South Sudan has reversed a plan by local authorities to partially shut down oil production and evacuate foreign workers in its main oil-producing region after it was hit last week by the worst fighting since a January ceasefire.

* Many oil-by-rail shipments will slow down through urban areas and track inspections will increase on high-traffic areas in response to a string of fiery derailments in the last several months, the American Association of Railroads said on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks slipped on Friday on options-related trading, with the S&P 500 facing resistance as it flirts with its record high even as economic data continues to underwhelm.

* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index rose almost 3 percent week-on-week last week, as a jump in arabica coffee prices and firm natural gas prices boosted the complex.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0130 China House prices

0900 Germany Ifo business climate

1330 U.S. National activity index

1358 U.S. Markit Flash Services PMI

1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)