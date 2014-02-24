TOKYO Feb 24 U.S. crude oil rose early on
Monday, recovering some of the previous session's losses, as
geo-political uncertainty lent support to petroleum futures.
The front-month contract fell on Friday as fierce U.S.
winter temperatures that have supported heating fuel demand gave
way to milder weather, but still managed a sixth straight week
of gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for April delivery rose 41 cents
to $102.61 a barrel by 0033 GMT, after finishing 55 cents lower
on Friday.
* Brent crude fell 45 cents to settle at $109.85 a
barrel on Friday.
* The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United
States rose almost 12 cents over the past two weeks as violent
crises in three areas of the world heightened concerns in the
oil market.
* Ukraine's interim leadership pledged to put the country
back on course for European integration now Moscow-backed Viktor
Yanukovich had been ousted from the presidency, while the United
States warned Russia against sending in its forces.
* Venezuela's oil minister said on Friday he may cut off
deliveries of fuel to areas hit by anti-government protests and
the threat of local supply disruptions could further drive up
crude prices even though exports are running normally.
* South Sudan has reversed a plan by local authorities to
partially shut down oil production and evacuate foreign workers
in its main oil-producing region after it was hit last week by
the worst fighting since a January ceasefire.
* Many oil-by-rail shipments will slow down through urban
areas and track inspections will increase on high-traffic areas
in response to a string of fiery derailments in the last several
months, the American Association of Railroads said on Friday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks slipped on Friday on options-related trading,
with the S&P 500 facing resistance as it flirts with its record
high even as economic data continues to underwhelm.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
rose almost 3 percent week-on-week last week, as a
jump in arabica coffee prices and firm natural gas prices
boosted the complex.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0130 China House prices
0900 Germany Ifo business climate
1330 U.S. National activity index
1358 U.S. Markit Flash Services PMI
1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)