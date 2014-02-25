TOKYO Feb 25 U.S. crude oil dipped early on Tuesday after rising the previous day when the contract was supported by upbeat economic sentiment and forecasts that supplies would fall from the benchmark delivery point.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for April delivery fell 19 cents to $102.63 a barrel by 0018 GMT, after finishing 62 cents higher on Monday.

* Brent crude rose 79 cents to settle at $110.64 a barrel on Monday.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were expected to have risen last week, while oil product stockpiles likely dipped, a preliminary Reuters poll of four analysts showed on Monday.

* The American Petroleum Institute industry group will release its data later on Tuesday, while the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration will publish its own statistics on Wednesday.

* The world's top economies have embraced a goal of generating more than $2 trillion in additional output over five years while creating tens of million of new jobs, signalling optimism that the worst of crisis-era austerity was behind them.

* Unusually cold weather will take a bite out of U.S. economic growth this quarter, but a rebound seems likely on the horizon and expectations for stronger growth this year have not changed.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday and the S&P 500 hit a record intraday high, helped by gains in health insurers' shares and optimism about merger activity.

* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index edged up 0.2 percent on Monday, supported as arabica coffee hit a 16-month high and crude oil, the biggest component, rose.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany Detailed Q4 GDP

1400 U.S. Home price index

1400 U.S. CaseShiller housing index

1500 U.S. Consumer confidence

1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index

1530 U.S. Texas services sector outlook (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)