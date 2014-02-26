TOKYO Feb 26 U.S. crude oil edged up early on
Wednesday after falling the previous day when industry data
showed a build up in U.S. crude stockpiles and renewed economic
worries in China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for April delivery rose 22 cents
to $102.05 a barrel by 0020 GMT, after finishing 99 cents lower
on Tuesday.
* Brent crude fell $1.13 to settle at $109.51 a
barrel on Tuesday.
* U.S. crude inventories rose by 822,000 barrels to 363.3
million barrels in the week to Feb. 21, compared with analysts'
expectations for a increase of 1.2 million barrels, data from
industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on
Tuesday.
The U.S. Energy Information Agency will release its
inventory report later on Wednesday.
* China's corporate debt has hit record levels and is likely
to accelerate a wave of domestic restructuring and trigger more
defaults, as credit repayment problems rise.
* U.S. home price gains slowed in December, according to a
closely watched housing survey on Tuesday that underscored a
loss of momentum in the housing recovery, while consumer
confidence drifted lower this month.
* Hungarian oil group MOL has cut its crude oil production
forecasts mainly due to lower expected output from its fields in
the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which had been an important growth
driver for its upstream business.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday
following a flat finish on Wall Street and as concerns over
opaque policy moves in China kept investors on edge.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, easing back from
record territory a day earlier as weak economic data offset
gains in Home Depot and other retail shares.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
edged down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, as natural gas
slumped and cotton prices also fell in a broad commodities
sell-off sparked by profit-taking.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
1500 U.S. New home sales
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Perry)