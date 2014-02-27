TOKYO Feb 27 U.S. crude oil dipped early on
Thursday after rising the previous day when the contract was
supported by a surprisingly small build in crude inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for April delivery were down 28
cents at $102.31 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after finishing 76 cents
higher on Wednesday.
* Brent crude finished a cent higher at $109.52 a
barrel on Wednesday.
* U.S. gasoline inventories fell much more than expected
last week as mild weather coaxed more drivers back on the roads,
while crude stockpiles rose only slightly, data from the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
* Crude stocks rose overall by just 68,000 barrels last
week, according to the EIA report, far less than the average
build of 1.2 million barrels forecast.
* Iran's oil exports have risen further in February for a
fourth consecutive month, according to sources who track tanker
movements, adding to signs that the easing of sanctions pressure
on Tehran is helping its oil exports to recover.
* Sales of new U.S. single-family homes surged to a
5-1/2-year high in January, but the bounce was likely to be
short-lived amid signs of a broader weakness in the housing
market.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held near two-week highs against a basket
of major currencies early on Thursday, after rallying overnight
even as U.S. Treasury yields fell further.
* U.S. stocks finished flat on Wednesday with investors
hesitant to make a big move on the day before comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, though retailers' shares
rallied on results for a second day.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
was barely changed on Wednesday after a mixed
performance across the complex.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
DATA (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices
0855 Germany Unemployment rate
0900 Euro zone M3 money supply
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1300 Germany Consumer inflation
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)