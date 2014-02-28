TOKYO Feb 28 U.S. crude oil fell further on Friday, as civil unrest in Ukraine continued to curb risk appetite and fuel fears of weaker oil demand, although the contract remains on track for a monthly gain.

* U.S. crude futures for April delivery were down 45 cents at $101.95 a barrel by 0012 GMT, still on track for a monthly gain of 4.6 percent. The contract finished 19 cents lower on Thursday.

* Brent crude ended 56 cents lower at $108.96 a barrel on Thursday.

* The United States told Russia to demonstrate in coming days that it was sincere about its promise not to intervene in Ukraine, after armed men seized the regional parliament in a mainly ethnic Russian region and raised the Russian flag.

* Unusually harsh winter weather appears to be behind recent signs of weakness in the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday, suggesting the central bank was poised to press forward in ratcheting back its stimulus.

* U.S. oil production surged in 2013 to the highest level in 25 years as a boom in shale drilling boosted output, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

* Asian stocks were steady on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments reiterated her confidence in the U.S. economy.

* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index , a bellwether for basic resource prices, settled flat for a second straight day on Thursday after a mixed performance across the complex.

0700 Germany Retail sales

0745 France Consumer spending

1000 Euro zone Inflation

1200 India Q3 GDP

1330 U.S. Q4 GDP

1445 U.S. Chicago PMI

1500 U.S. Pending homes sales