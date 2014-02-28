TOKYO Feb 28 U.S. crude oil fell further on
Friday, as civil unrest in Ukraine continued to curb risk
appetite and fuel fears of weaker oil demand, although the
contract remains on track for a monthly gain.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for April delivery were down 45
cents at $101.95 a barrel by 0012 GMT, still on track for a
monthly gain of 4.6 percent. The contract finished 19 cents
lower on Thursday.
* Brent crude ended 56 cents lower at $108.96 a
barrel on Thursday.
* The United States told Russia to demonstrate in coming
days that it was sincere about its promise not to intervene in
Ukraine, after armed men seized the regional parliament in a
mainly ethnic Russian region and raised the Russian flag.
* Unusually harsh winter weather appears to be behind recent
signs of weakness in the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said on Thursday, suggesting the central bank was
poised to press forward in ratcheting back its stimulus.
* U.S. oil production surged in 2013 to the highest level in
25 years as a boom in shale drilling boosted output, the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks were steady on Friday, tracking gains on Wall
Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments
reiterated her confidence in the U.S. economy.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
, a bellwether for basic resource prices, settled flat
for a second straight day on Thursday after a mixed performance
across the complex.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
DATA (GMT)
0700 Germany Retail sales
0745 France Consumer spending
1000 Euro zone Inflation
1200 India Q3 GDP
1330 U.S. Q4 GDP
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI
1500 U.S. Pending homes sales
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)