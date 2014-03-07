SEOUL, March 7 U.S. crude oil futures reached
$101.80 a barrel on Friday in early Asian trade as the market
watched for any supply disruption of oil and gas from Russia to
Europe as tensions in Crimea intensified.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude gained 24 cents at $101.80 a barrel as
of 0001 GMT.
* Brent settled 34 cents higher at $108.10, but was
not able to push higher than its 200-day moving average.
* Crimea's Moscow-backed parliament voted to join Russia on
Thursday and scheduled a referendum on the split for March 16 --
a dramatic escalation of the Ukraine crisis.
* U.S. President Barack Obama ordered sanctions on those
responsible for Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine,
including bans on travel to the United States and freezing of
their U.S. assets. He echoed European Union leaders and the
pro-Western government in Ukraine in declaring that the proposed
referendum would violate international law.
* Obama urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday
to accept the terms of a potential diplomatic solution to the
Ukraine crisis in a phone call that lasted an hour.
* The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday
overwhelmingly approved a bill backing $1 billion in loan
guarantees for Ukraine, the first formal response by U.S.
lawmakers to the worst crisis in U.S.-Russia relations since the
Cold War.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected and hit a three-month low last
week, a sign of strength in a labor market that has been hobbled
by severe weather.
* But a signal for economic recovery was mixed as new orders
for U.S. factory goods fell more than expected in January and
shipments also slipped, adding to signs of a recent slowdown in
manufacturing activity.
* The European Central Bank decided not to take any action
at its meeting on Thursday because economic and monetary
conditions had not changed enough to warrant it, ECB President
Mario Draghi said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Gold rose 1 percent on Thursday, nearing four-month highs
hit earlier in the week, as the dollar tumbled against the euro
and oil, copper and corn climbed too, pushing commodities
broadly higher.
* World share markets also rose on Thursday, supported by
hopes that diplomatic efforts would cool the crisis in Ukraine.
Standard & Poor's 500 index hit a record high, propelled
partly by a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. weekly jobless
claims.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
DATA (GMT)
1100 Germany Industrial output
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
1330 U.S. International trade
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)