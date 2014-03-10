SINGAPORE, March 10 U.S. crude futures slipped
in early Asian trade on Monday, as data showing an unexpected
fall in China's exports added to fears of a slowdown in the
world's No. 2 economy, stoking demand growth concerns.
But worries over supply disruptions due to geopolitical
tensions in Ukraine and north African exporter Libya limited
falls.
U.S. oil dropped 20 cents to $102.35 a barrel by
0048, after touching a high of $102.82. It rose to an intra-day
high of $102.91 a barrel on Friday before settling up $1.02.
Brent crude fell 37 cents to $108.63 a barrel, after
ending 90 cents higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging
the trade balance into deficit and adding to fears of a slowdown
in the world's second-largest economy despite the Lunar New Year
holidays being blamed for the slide.
* Armed protesters in eastern Libya traded threats with the
government on Sunday in a tense stand-off over the unauthorised
sale of oil from a rebel-held port.
* Germany's Angela Merkel delivered a rebuke to President
Vladimir Putin on Sunday, telling him that a planned
Moscow-backed referendum on whether Crimea should join Russia
was illegal and violated Ukraine's constitution.
* U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in February despite
the icy weather that gripped much of the nation, easing fears of
an abrupt economic slowdown and keeping the Federal Reserve on
track to continue reducing its monetary stimulus.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks slipped in early trade on Monday and the
dollar stepped back from its recent highs as disappointing
Chinese trade data and uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine
kept risk appetite in check.
*DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Monday:
0745 France Industrial output
0900 Italy Industrial output
0930 Eur zone Sentix index
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)