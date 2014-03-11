SINGAPORE, March 11 U.S. crude futures fell in
early Asian trade on Tuesday on expectations of an increase in
stockpiles in the world's biggest oil consumer as cold weather
ebbed, reducing demand for heating fuels.
U.S. crude eased 14 cents to $100.98 a barrel by 0024
GMT, extending losses for a second day after ending $1.46 down
at $101.12 a barrel, its lowest since Feb. 14.
Brent crude fell 19 cents to $107.89 a barrel, after
settling 92 cents lower at $108.08.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to
have risen last week, while refined oil product stockpiles
likely fell, a preliminary Reuters poll of five analysts showed.
* The survey, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from
the American Petroleum Institute (API) and from the U.S.
Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA),
showed crude stocks climbed 2.2 million barrels on average for
the week to March 7.
* The United States will signal its resolve to protect its
NATO allies near Russia's borders on Tuesday with the start of
the first joint military training exercises in the region since
the Kremlin intervened in Ukraine.
* A tanker that loaded oil from a rebel-held port in eastern
Libya has been halted by government forces but it has not yet
reached a port controlled by government forces, Prime Minister
Ali Zeidan told Reuters on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets were set for another tense session on
Tuesday as worries about China's economy continue to
reverberate, taking a particularly hard toll on commodity
prices.
* The U.S. dollar was little changed against major
currencies on Monday, supported by hopes U.S. job growth would
pick up in the wake of last week's mildly encouraging report on
hiring and as tension over Ukraine remained contained.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0700 Germany Trade data
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)