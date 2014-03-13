SINGAPORE, March 13 U.S. crude futures held
steady at around $98 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday,
after plunging more than 2 percent in their biggest drop in two
months overnight as investors turned their focus to the
unfolding geopolitical crisis in Ukraine.
U.S. crude inched 5 cents higher at $98.04 by 0030
GMT, after settling $2.04 down at $97.99, below the 50-day
moving average of $98.32. The fall came after the United States
announced unexpected plans for a test release of strategic oil
reserves while weekly data showed a big rise in crude
stockpiles. Brent futures gained 12 cents to $108.14
after ending at its lowest in a week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The EU agreed on a framework on Wednesday for its first
sanctions on Russia since the Cold War, a stronger response to
the Ukraine crisis than many expected and a mark of solidarity
with Washington in the drive to make Moscow pay for seizing
Crimea.
* The United States will hold the first test sale of crude
from its emergency oil stockpile since 1990, offering a modest 5
million barrels in what some observers saw as a subtle message
to Russia from the Obama administration.
* U.S. fourth-quarter growth is likely to be revised higher
after services industry data on Wednesday suggested a much
stronger pace of consumer spending than the government had
previously assumed, according to economists.
* World oil demand will increase more than expected in 2014,
OPEC said on Wednesday, raising its prediction for a second
straight month as economic growth picks up in Europe and the
United States.
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose far more than expected last
week as imports increased and refineries slowed activity,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
* Stockpiles rose 6.2 million barrels last week, the biggest
weekly rise since the week ending Jan. 24 and much larger than
the 2.2-million-barrel build analysts expected.
MARKETS NEWS
* World stock indexes declined for a fourth day and copper
dipped to near four-year lows before rebounding on Wednesday as
worries about China's economic slowdown intensified.
* Safe-haven currencies the Swiss franc and yen were in
favour early in Asia on Thursday, consolidating their overnight
gains as worries about the health of the Chinese economy took a
toll on risk appetite.
*DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Thursday:
0530 China Industrial output
0530 China Retail sales
0530 China Urban investment
1230 U.S. Import prices
1230 U.S. Export prices
1230 U.S. Retail sales
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Business inventories
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)