SINGAPORE, March 13 U.S. crude futures held steady at around $98 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday, after plunging more than 2 percent in their biggest drop in two months overnight as investors turned their focus to the unfolding geopolitical crisis in Ukraine.

U.S. crude inched 5 cents higher at $98.04 by 0030 GMT, after settling $2.04 down at $97.99, below the 50-day moving average of $98.32. The fall came after the United States announced unexpected plans for a test release of strategic oil reserves while weekly data showed a big rise in crude stockpiles. Brent futures gained 12 cents to $108.14 after ending at its lowest in a week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The EU agreed on a framework on Wednesday for its first sanctions on Russia since the Cold War, a stronger response to the Ukraine crisis than many expected and a mark of solidarity with Washington in the drive to make Moscow pay for seizing Crimea.

* The United States will hold the first test sale of crude from its emergency oil stockpile since 1990, offering a modest 5 million barrels in what some observers saw as a subtle message to Russia from the Obama administration.

* U.S. fourth-quarter growth is likely to be revised higher after services industry data on Wednesday suggested a much stronger pace of consumer spending than the government had previously assumed, according to economists.

* World oil demand will increase more than expected in 2014, OPEC said on Wednesday, raising its prediction for a second straight month as economic growth picks up in Europe and the United States.

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose far more than expected last week as imports increased and refineries slowed activity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

* Stockpiles rose 6.2 million barrels last week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ending Jan. 24 and much larger than the 2.2-million-barrel build analysts expected.

MARKETS NEWS

* World stock indexes declined for a fourth day and copper dipped to near four-year lows before rebounding on Wednesday as worries about China's economic slowdown intensified.

* Safe-haven currencies the Swiss franc and yen were in favour early in Asia on Thursday, consolidating their overnight gains as worries about the health of the Chinese economy took a toll on risk appetite.

*DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Thursday:

0530 China Industrial output

0530 China Retail sales

0530 China Urban investment

1230 U.S. Import prices

1230 U.S. Export prices

1230 U.S. Retail sales

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1400 U.S. Business inventories (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)