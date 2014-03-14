SINGAPORE, March 14 U.S. crude steadied above
$98 a barrel early on Friday, but was headed for its
second-biggest weekly fall this year after a steep rise in U.S.
oil stockpiles and Washington's first test sale of crude from
its emergency reserve since 1990.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for April delivery was off 3 cents at
$98.17 a barrel by 0048 GMT, not far off a one-month low of
$97.55 reached on Wednesday.
* For the week, the contract has lost 4.3 percent, its
steepest since early January, after the U.S. government
surprised markets on Wednesday by announcing a test release from
its strategic petroleum reserve. The U.S. offered a modest 5
million barrels in what some observers saw as a message from the
Obama administration to Russia, whose intervention in Ukraine
may disrupt oil supplies from the major producer.
* Brent crude was up 1 cent at $107.40 a barrel, and
down 1.5 percent for the week, also its biggest weekly loss
since early January.
* Russia launched new military exercises near its border
with Ukraine on Thursday, showing no sign of backing down on
plans to annex its neighbour's Crimea region despite a stronger
than expected drive for sanctions from the EU and United States.
* The U.S. government lifted a ban that excluded BP
from new federal contracts, after the British oil major
filed a lawsuit saying it was being unfairly penalized for its
2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares skidded to a three-week low and the yen
held steady at lofty levels on Friday, as heightened tension in
Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum prompted investors to shed
riskier assets.
DATA (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Q4 unemployment
1355 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)