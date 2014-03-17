TOKYO, March 17 U.S. crude oil rose further on Monday, gaining for a third session in a row, as rising geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia over a referendum in Crimea supported the benchmark contract in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The U.S. crude contract for April delivery was up 22 cents at $99.11 a barrel by 0003 GMT, after finishing 69 cents higher on Friday.

* Russian state media said Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to break with Ukraine and join Russia on Sunday, as Kiev accused Moscow of pouring forces into the peninsula and warned separatist leaders "the ground will burn under their feet".

* A surge in supply from Iraq and other oil producers should be more than sufficient to meet growing demand this year, reducing pressure on markets despite rising international tensions, the West's energy watchdog said on Friday.

* U.S. imports of West African and European crude are recovering once again after shifting arbitrage economics made these shipments cheaper than railed Bakken oil from North Dakota.

* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 11, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday after citizens of Crimea overwhelmingly voted to break with Ukraine to join Russia, prompting the U.S. and the European Union to issue fresh warnings of imminent sanctions against Moscow.

* Wall Street ended lower on Friday with all three major stock indexes down for the week, as concerns over tensions between Ukraine and Russia hit market sentiment.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing

1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow

1315 U.S. Industrial output

1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)