TOKYO, March 17 U.S. crude oil rose further on
Monday, gaining for a third session in a row, as rising
geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia over a
referendum in Crimea supported the benchmark contract in early
trade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The U.S. crude contract for April delivery was up
22 cents at $99.11 a barrel by 0003 GMT, after finishing 69
cents higher on Friday.
* Russian state media said Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to
break with Ukraine and join Russia on Sunday, as Kiev accused
Moscow of pouring forces into the peninsula and warned
separatist leaders "the ground will burn under their feet".
* A surge in supply from Iraq and other oil producers should
be more than sufficient to meet growing demand this year,
reducing pressure on markets despite rising international
tensions, the West's energy watchdog said on Friday.
* U.S. imports of West African and European crude are
recovering once again after shifting arbitrage economics made
these shipments cheaper than railed Bakken oil from North
Dakota.
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to March 11, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday after
citizens of Crimea overwhelmingly voted to break with Ukraine to
join Russia, prompting the U.S. and the European Union to issue
fresh warnings of imminent sanctions against Moscow.
* Wall Street ended lower on Friday with all three major
stock indexes down for the week, as concerns over tensions
between Ukraine and Russia hit market sentiment.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing
1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow
1315 U.S. Industrial output
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)