TOKYO, March 18 U.S. crude oil edged down on Tuesday to hold just above $98 a barrel, falling for the second day in a row, as expectations of growing petroleum stockpiles in the world's biggest oil user offset worries tied to tensions over Ukraine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The U.S. crude contract for April delivery was down 4 cents at $98.04 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after finishing 81 cents lower on Monday.

* The United States and European Union imposed personal sanctions on Monday on Russian and Crimean officials involved in the seizure of Crimea from Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the region as a sovereign state.

* U.S. commercial crude inventories are expected to have risen last week by 2.8 million barrels on average, according to a preliminary Reuters poll taken ahead of weekly data due out later on Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute industry group.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, a government organization, will release its own stockpiles data on Wednesday.

* Libya's oil production is currently less than 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) after the El Sharara oil field stopped pumping due to a new protest, a spokesman for state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as concerns eased over the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the economy was improving after a winter slowdown.

* The safe-haven yen fell broadly on Monday after the United States and the European Union imposed what investors saw as modest economic sanctions against Russia and Ukraine following Crimea's weekend vote to join Moscow.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany February Wholesale Price Index

1000 Germany March Zew Economic Sentiment

1000 Euro Zone January Trade Data

2145 New Zealand Q4 Current Accounts Data (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Ed Davies)