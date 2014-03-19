SINGAPORE, March 19 U.S. crude slipped to trade below the $100 per barrel mark in early Asian trade on Wednesday amid expectations of another build in supplies and ahead of a Federal Reserve policy review.

The contract rose by more than $1 on Tuesday to its highest in a week following strong gains in equities as comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin soothed anxiety that tensions over Ukraine could escalate.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for April delivery was down 32 cents at $99.38 per barrel by 0013 GMT, after settling $1.62 higher.

* Iran exported oil at levels higher than allowed under Western sanctions for a fourth straight month in February with ship loading data obtained by Reuters showing top clients again bought more than 1 million barrels per day.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were expected to have risen by 2.8 million barrels last week, while stockpiles of refined oil products were seen down, an expanded Reuters poll of eight analysts showed on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly inventory data at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.

* Canada wants a faster phase-out of older, flawed tanker railcars than what has been proposed in the United States, the country's top-ranking transport official said on Tuesday.

* A Libyan rebel leader accused the United States on Tuesday of behaving like pirates after U.S. naval forces seized an oil-laden tanker that had sailed from a rebel-held port in the east of the chaotic North African state.

* Clean-up operations began on Tuesday after a major oil pipeline owned by Sunoco Logistics Partners LP leaked hundreds of barrels of crude oil into a nature preserve next to the Great Miami River in southwest Ohio.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets opened on a tentative footing on Wednesday, with investors cautious amid the backdrop of East-West geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and ahead of a closely-watched Federal Reserve policy review later in the session.

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched down 0.1 percent in early trading, while Australian shares also shed about 0.1 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

1430 - The Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data.

1800 - The Federal Open Market Committee, the policy-making arm of the Federal Reserve, releases its statement on monetary policy after a two-day meeting.

1830 - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference.

N/A - British Finance Minister George Osborne unveils 2014 budget.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Ed Davies)