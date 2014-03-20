SINGAPORE, March 20 U.S. crude held above $100 per barrel in early Asian trading on Thursday, after gained support from an inventory draw at the benchmark's pricing hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Oil markets mostly took in their stride comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that the bank will probably end its massive bond-buying program this fall, and could start raising interest rates around six months later, comments that sent stocks and bonds tumbling.

Investors were also awaiting steps by the European Union to impose possible further sanctions against Russia, the world's biggest oil producer.

The United States warned Moscow it was on a "dark path" to isolation on Wednesday as Russian troops seized two Ukrainian naval bases, including a headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol where they raised their flag.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for April delivery was trading flat at $100.37 per barrel at 0023 GMT, after settling 67 cents higher. The April contract expires on Friday.

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles soared nearly 6 million barrels last week, more than double forecasts, as refinery utilization rates fell to the lowest levels in nearly a year, according to government data released on Wednesday.

* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, pricing hub fell 989,000 barrels as a TransCanada Corp pipeline continued to drain oil to the Gulf Coast, where stocks rose 4.7 million barrels to the highest level yet this year, the data showed.

* European leaders will seek ways to cut their multi-billion-dollar dependence on Russian gas at talks in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, while stopping short of severing energy ties with Moscow for now.

* Societe Generale cut its 2014 price forecast for crude oil on Wednesday, saying prices have underperformed despite strong fundamentals. The bank cut price targets for benchmark crudes to $106 per barrel from $108 and West Texas Intermediate to $96 from $99.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on Thursday as investors wrestled with the risk that U.S. interest rates could rise sooner and faster than previously thought, pressuring stock and bond prices.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve will probably end its massive bond-buying program this fall, and could start raising interest rates around six months later, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

The early action in Asian stocks was muted with the Australian market off just 0.2 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany Producer prices

1230 U.S. Weekly initial jobless claims

1400 U.S. Existing home sales

1400 U.S. Leading index

1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index

(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Ed Davies)