SINGAPORE, March 21 U.S. crude extended losses
in early Asian trading below $99 per barrel, as ample supply and
a stronger dollar outweighed positive economic data in the
world's largest oil consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
U.S. crude for May delivery was 22 cents lower at
$98.68 per barrel by 0016 GMT. U.S. crude for May delivery,
which became the front-month contract on Friday, settled 27
cents lower. The April contract closed down 94 cents at
$99.43 per barrel.
Thursday's fall was the first in three days, after data
showed U.S. crude inventories rose for a ninth consecutive week
and the Federal Reserve said it may end its commodity-friendly
stimulus programme this autumn.
Brent crude for May delivery was down 19 cents at
$106.26, after closing up 60 cents.
The United States added Russian billionaires Gennady
Timchenko and Boris and Arkady Rotenberg to its sanctions list
on Thursday, dragging their huge and far-reaching business
interests into the standoff between Russia and Ukraine.
European leaders will agree to expand a list of those
subject to travel bans and asset freezes on Thursday but stop
short of harder-hitting measures against Russia, biding their
time to retain EU unity and gauge Moscow's reaction.
Gasoline inventories independently held at Europe's
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) storage hub rose 3.3 percent
to a near-six-year high in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch
oil consultant Pieter Kulsen showed.
MARKETS NEWS
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits was near
three-month lows last week and factory activity in the
Mid-Atlantic region rebounded this month, suggesting the economy
is regaining strength after being hobbled by severe weather.
Wall Street shook off concerns about Federal Reserve policy,
while a rise in U.S. yields should keep the dollar underpinned
near three-week highs.
The Australian market edged up 0.3 percent while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was flat.
Against a basket of major currencies, the U.S. dollar was
trading at 80.173, not far from the high of 80.354, a
level not seen since late February.
DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0900 Euro zone Current account
0900 Euro zone Net investment flow
0900 Italy Industrial orders
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Michael
Perry)