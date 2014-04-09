SEOUL, April 9 U.S. crude oil futures slipped in
early Asian trade on Wednesday after jumping more than 2 percent
in the previous session, but prices remained underpinned by a
U.S. stock draw for gasoline and tensions over Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude edged down 24 cents at $102.32 a barrel
as of 0020 GMT after settling $2.12 higher at $102.56 a barrel
on Tuesday.
Brent slipped 5 cents at $107.62 a barrel after it
ended $1.85 higher at $107.67 a barrel on the previous session.
* U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week while
gasoline inventories decreased and distillate stocks increased,
data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute
(API)showed on Tuesday.
Crude inventories rose by 7.1 million barrels in the week to
April 4, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of
1.3 million barrels. Gasoline stocks fell by 3.6 million
barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll
for a 700,000-barrel decline.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA), will release its data on Wednesday at 1430
GMT.
* Renewed geopolitical tension over Ukraine lent some
support for the oil prices as investors are concerned of a
possible oil supply disruption from Russia, one of the world's
top oil exporters.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry accused Russian agents
and special forces on Tuesday of stirring separatist unrest in
eastern Ukraine, saying Moscow could be trying to prepare for
military action as it had in Crimea.
Armed pro-Moscow protesters were still occupying Ukrainian
government buildings in two cities in the largely
Russian-speaking east on Tuesday, although police ended a third
occupation in a lightning night-time operation.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar and euro fell sharply against the yen on
Tuesday as hopes for additional stimulus out of Japan faded,
while bargain-hunting on Wall Street lifted stock prices after
three days of losses. The dollar index, which measures
the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, was off
0.60 percent and near lows last seen on March 19.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Exports Feb
0600 Germany Imports Feb
1400 U.S. Wholesale sales Feb
1800 Federal Reserve releases minutes for March
meeting
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)