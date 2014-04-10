SEOUL, April 10 U.S. crude futures edged down in
early Asian trade on Thursday after surging more than $1 in the
previous session due to an unexpected spike in gasoline demand
and tensions over Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. oil fell 23 cents to $103.37 a barrel as of
0001 GMT after settling $1.04 higher at $103.60 per barrel on
the previous session.
Brent crude shed 14 cents at $107.84 a barrel after
ending 31 cents higher at $107.98 a barrel.
* U.S. crude oil stocks rose more than expected last week
and Gulf Coast inventories hit a fresh record as oil production
boomed and the unblocking of a crucial waterway added supplies,
Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.
* Gasoline stocks fell by 5.2 million barrels
to 210 million barrels, more than the expected 729,000-barrel
draw. Demand for gasoline was 4.4 percent higher than a year ago
at 8.8 million barrels per day (bpd).
* Ongoing tensions over Ukraine, a major route of Russian
gas for Europe, continue to lend support to oil markets.
* U.S. expectations for talks next week with Russia on the
crisis next week are not high, the top U.S. diplomat for Europe
said on Wednesday, but it is essential to make every effort to
ease tensions.
* Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Thursday Russia
would take part in the G20 Summit in Brisbane later this year,
laying to rest questions Russia might be barred from attending
over Moscow's annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global equity markets advanced and the dollar retreated on
Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy
meeting suggested the U.S. central bank may not raise interest
rates anytime soon.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China Trade data March
0645 France Industrial output Feb
1230 U.S. Import prices March
1230 U.S. Export prices March
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1800 U.S. Federal budget March
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)