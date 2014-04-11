SEOUL, April 11 U.S. crude futures eased on Friday in early Asian trade, pressured by weaker economic data from the world's second-largest economy China and expectations of a recovery in Libyan oil exports.

* U.S. crude fell 17 cents to $103.23 a barrel as of 0006 GMT after settling 20 cents down at $103.40 per barrel on Thursday.

* Brent shed 13 cents at $107.33 a barrel after ending 52 cents lower at $107.46 a barrel.

* China's exports unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in March and import growth dropped sharply, intensifying concerns about weak manufacturing and slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) lowered the expected demand for its crude oil in 2014, ending a run of upward revisions to global consumption growth, and highlighted concerns over the economy and pressure on its market share.

* Libya's state National Oil Corp lifted force majeure for the eastern port of Hariga on Thursday. The force majeure on the other recently re-opened port of Zueitina was still in place.

* The fall in oil markets was capped by geopolitical tensions over Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned European leaders that Moscow would cut natural gas supplies to Ukraine, a major route of Russian gas for Europe, if it did not pay its bills and said this could lead to a reduction of onward deliveries to Europe.

* Japanese shares are set to open sharply lower on Friday after Wall Street took a fresh tumble in what is increasingly looking like a major portfolio shift from equities to bonds, emerging markets and, to a lesser extent, gold.

* The dollar is on track for its biggest weekly fall in nine-months early on Friday, having given up all of its recent gains as markets become increasingly convinced that any interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve is still a long way off.

1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index April