SINGAPORE, April 21 U.S. crude futures hovered
above $104 a barrel early on Monday, supported by continuing
geopolitical risks in Ukraine despite an accord aimed at
averting a wider conflict, as investors return from a three-day
Easter weekend.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery was nearly flat at
$104.24 a barrel by 0022 GMT versus Thursday's close of $104.30.
The oil market was shut for the Good Friday holiday.
* Brent oil for delivery in June was also little
changed at $109.56 per barrel.
* At least three people were killed in a gunfight in the
early hours of Sunday near a Ukrainian city controlled by
pro-Russian separatists, days after an agreement in Geneva to
end the crisis.
* Russian and international oil and gas majors are
cooperating as usual despite sanctions imposed over Ukraine and
Russia's South Stream gas pipeline project is going ahead,
Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.
* Technical problems have delayed the reopening of Libya's
eastern Zueitina oil export terminal after the government
reached a deal with rebels to end an eight-month blockade of the
port.
* China will soon start construction on a series of major
energy projects, including nuclear and hydropower plants,
Premier Li Keqiang said, highlighting an infrastructure
build-out that could help bolster the slowing economy.
* Iran and world powers will begin work drafting a long-term
settlement of Iran's disputed nuclear programme at expert-level
talks in New York next month, the official state news agency
IRNA reported.
* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia confirmed 20 new cases of
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome on Saturday and Sunday, adding
up to 49 infections in six days, a sudden increase of a disease
that kills about a third of the people infected and has no cure.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar firmed in early Asian trading, though the tense
situation in Ukraine was likely to keep traders on their toes,
with some markets still closed for the Easter holiday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. National activity index March
1400 U.S. Leading index March
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)