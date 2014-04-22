SINGAPORE, April 22 U.S. crude oil futures
steadied above $104 a barrel on Tuesday, with investors keeping
a close eye on Ukraine where a deal to peacefully resolve
tensions with Russia appeared to be faltering.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery was down 11 cents at
$104.26 a barrel by 0032 GMT after ending nearly flat on Monday.
* Brent oil also slipped 11 cents to $109.84 per
barrel, not too far below a six-week high of $110.36 reached
last week.
* U.S. and European officials say they will hold Russia
responsible and impose new economic sanctions if pro-Moscow
separatists do not clear out of government buildings they have
occupied across eastern Ukraine over the past two weeks.
* U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will announce a package of
technical assistance focused on energy and economic aid
distribution during a two-day visit to Ukraine that began on
Monday.
* The United States has indications that a toxic chemical,
probably chlorine, was used in Syria this month and is examining
whether the Syrian government was responsible, the U.S. State
Department said.
* Six years after applying to build the Keystone XL
pipeline, Canada's frustrated oil industry appears steadfast in
its support of the plan even though Washington has again delayed
a decision on whether to approve the politically charged
project.
* China's crude oil imports from Iran rose more than a third
in March from a year earlier, keeping imports in the first three
months of 2014 close to the levels seen before Western sanctions
were applied more than two years ago.
* India's fuel sales increased at their slowest pace in more
than a decade in the year to March, reflecting the sluggish
growth of its economy and manufacturing activity.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar held at two-week highs against a basket of
major currencies after a subdued session on Monday, when many
global financial centres were shut for the Easter long-weekend
holiday.
* Asian shares were supported after Wall Street stocks
extended gains into a fifth day, though investors continued to
see the tensions in Ukraine as a threat to risk appetite.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Feb
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence April
1400 U.S. Existing home sales March
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index April
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)