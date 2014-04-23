SINGAPORE, April 23 U.S. crude futures held
steady near $102 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday
after steep losses in the previous session on expectations oil
inventories in the world's top consumer rose at a much slower
pace than expected.
U.S. crude gained 5 cents to $101.80 a barrel by 0020
GMT, after settling more than 2 percent lower in its steepest
decline in nearly four months. Brent futures rose 11
cents to $109.38, after ending 68 cents down, in part aided by
worries over Ukraine.
*FUNDAMENTALS
U.S. crude and distillate stocks rose last week, while
gasoline inventories fell, data from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute showed. Crude inventories rose by 519,000
barrels to 388.7 million, compared with analysts' expectations
for a increase of 2.3 million barrels.
Ukraine's acting president Oleksander Turchinov called on
Tuesday for government forces to relaunch an offensive against
pro-Russian rebels after a local politician from his own party
was found dead with signs of torture.
Libya's oil production is currently around 220,000 barrels a
day as several western oilfields remain closed due to protests,
a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said. The El
Sharara, El Feel fields and oil condensates production at the
Wafa field were still shut down.
U.S. home resales fell to their lowest level in more than
1-1/2 years in March, but there were signs a recent downward
trend that has plagued the housing market may be drawing to an
end. A run-up in prices, which has reduced affordability, is
also starting to moderate.
Far from giving up on the Keystone XL pipeline to the United
States, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday that Canada
would keep the issue alive with the Obama administration despite
a further delay of the U.S. decision on whether to approve it.
*MARKETS NEWS
Global equity markets rose on Tuesday, lifted by solid U.S.
corporate earnings and deal-making activity among European
drugmakers, while the euro edged above break-even.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted a sixth
straight session of gains, led by the healthcare sector. In
Europe, an index of top European shares finished up 1.3 percent,
the biggest daily advance since early March.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 0145 China HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI April
- 0700 France Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April
- 0730 Germany Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April
- 0800 Euro zone Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April
- 1345 U.S. Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April
- 1400 U.S. New home sales March
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Michael Perry)