SINGAPORE, April 28 U.S. crude edged up toward $101 a barrel on Monday, reversing recent weakness as tensions rose in Ukraine and the United States and Europe prepared new sanctions against Russia.

* U.S. crude for June delivery added 21 cents to $100.81 a barrel by 0020 GMT after settling on Friday at its lowest level since April 7, due to pressure from all-time high crude inventories recorded in the week of April 18.

* June Brent crude was at $109.75, up 17 cents, after settling down 75 cents on Friday.

* The Brent-WTI spread CL-LCO1=R was at $8.98, after stretching as wide as $9.28 on Friday.

* Pro-Russian rebels paraded European monitors they are holding in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, freeing one but saying they had no plans to release another seven as the United States and Europe prepared new sanctions against Moscow.

* Libya's eastern oil port of Zueitina, which had been occupied by rebels as part of an eight-month oil blockade, will reopen after damage at its facilities has been assessed, the country's justice minister said on Sunday.

* Iraq has exported an average of 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil so far in April, more than in March, but still well short of its 2014 target, due in part to repeated sabotage of a northern pipeline.

* Venezuela's state-run PDVSA will use a terminal owned by U.S. firm NuStar Energy on the island of Saint Eustatius to store crude and load very large crude carriers (VLCCs) going to Asia, after deciding it will no longer rent a facility in the Bahamas, a PDVSA executive said.

* China might be slowing economically but it still wants to buy more oil from Latin America and invest in infrastructure in the region, with a presidential visit planned for July, Chinese and Brazilians officials said on Friday.

* Smaller oil producers are teaming up with engineering and oil services companies in Britain's North Sea to squeeze extra drops from ageing facilities before rising costs force them to close.

* Asian shares began the week under a cloud on Monday, after a dismal week on Wall Street and against the backdrop of increasing tension in Ukraine.

* The dollar got off to a quiet start on Monday following a few days of directionless trading with investors unlikely to take aggressive positions ahead of major events out of the United States and euro zone.

* Federal Reserve policymakers this week are set to continue paring their massive bond-buying stimulus, but below the smooth surface of a likely unanimous vote lies a deeply divided Fed struggling to lay the groundwork for more difficult decisions ahead.

