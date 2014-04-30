TOKYO, April 30 U.S. crude oil fell towards $100 early on Wednesday as expectations of record high stockpiles weighed on futures, putting the benchmark contract on course for a 1 percent fall for the month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery fell 70 cents to $100.58 a barrel by 0007 GMT, putting it on track for a 1 percent decline for the month. The contract finished 44 cents higher on Tuesday.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 3 million barrels in the week to April 25, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday, exceeding analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.4 million barrels.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its own inventory data later on Wednesday, which is expected to show that crude oil stockpiles hit their highest level since records began more than 30 years ago.

* Hundreds of pro-Moscow separatists stormed government buildings in one of Ukraine's provincial capitals on Tuesday and fired on police holed up in a regional headquarters, a major escalation of their revolt despite new Western sanctions on Russia.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow saw no need for counter sanctions against the West, but could reconsider the participation of Western companies in its economy, including energy projects.

* Valero Energy, the largest U.S. independent refiner, said on Tuesday cheap inland U.S. crude oil boosted its first-quarter profits and also prompted rate cuts at a pair of plants that can only run so much of it.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having been put under pressure by soft German inflation numbers while the yen stayed on the defensive ahead of a policy decision by the Bank of Japan.

* U.S. equities rose on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat results from companies including Merck & Co and a rebound in Facebook and other high-growth shares.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

1215 U.S. ADP national employment April

1230 U.S. GDP advance Q1

1230 U.S. GDP consumer spending advance Q1

1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly

1430 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly

1430 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly

1800 U.S. Fed Funds target rate

1800 U.S. QE total (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)