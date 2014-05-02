TOKYO May 2 U.S. crude oil dipped closer to testing $99 in early trade on Friday, pressured by a jump in inventories, with the benchmark contract facing a weekly decline of more than 1 percent.

Falls were tempered, however, by expectations that U.S. jobs data for April due later in the day will show the strongest rise in employment in five months.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery fell 15 cents to $99.27 a barrel by 0010 GMT, dropping for the third session in a row and putting it on course for a weekly fall of 1.3 percent.

The contract finished 32 cents lower on Thursday.

* Libya's eastern Zueitina oil port was expected to receive late on Thursday its first tanker of crude since reopening after nearly ten months due to protests, state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said.

* U.S. crude stocks rose by 1.7 million barrels to just shy of 400 million last week, data showed on Wednesday, the highest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration started collecting data in 1982.

* U.S. employment likely rose at its fastest clip in five months in April, according to a Reuters survey of economists, which could further confirm if the economic momentum is back on track after a dismal winter.

The statistics are due out later on Friday.

* U.S. consumer spending recorded its largest gain in more than 4-1/2 years in March and factory activity accelerated last month, data showed on Thursday, reinforcing views the economy was regaining steam.

* In the latest effort by U.S. lawmakers to breathe life into the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline, Senator John Hoeven re-introduced legislation on Thursday that would force congressional approval of the controversial project.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar struggled to make any headway early on Friday, still languishing near a three-week trough against a basket of major currencies as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the closely watched U.S. employment report.

* The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Thursday as investors paused ahead of Friday's jobs report, though gains in Internet shares helped lift the Nasdaq.

DATA/EVENTS

