SINGAPORE May 6 U.S. crude held steady below
$100 a barrel in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as expectations
of rising oil inventories in the United States were balanced by
heightened tension in Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery was flat at $99.48 a
barrel at 0032 GMT. Brent crude was 10 cents lower at
$107.62.
* Pro-Russian rebels shot down a Ukrainian helicopter in
fierce fighting near the eastern town of Slaviansk on Monday,
and Kiev drafted police special forces to the southwestern port
city of Odessa to halt a feared westward spread of rebellion.
* U.S. commercial crude oil and refined product inventories
were forecast to have increased last week, with crude stocks
hitting a record high for the third week in a row, on higher
imports, a preliminary Reuters poll of five analysts showed on
Monday.
* The survey, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from
the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and
from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA), forecast a rise in crude oil of 1.5
million barrels on average for the week ended May 2.
* The API inventory report is due at 2030 GMT on Tuesday,
followed by the EIA report on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.
* Libya's oil production is currently 250,000 barrels a day
while the vital southern El Sharara oilfield remains closed, a
spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday.
* A new protest has shut down the Zultun and Raquba
oilfields in central eastern Libya, halting their combined
output of 39,000 bpd, NOC said.
* Growth in the U.S. services sector accelerated in April,
rising at the fastest pace in eight months as new orders jumped
and overall activity quickened by the most since early 2008, an
industry report showed on Monday.
* Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft stopped
diesel shipments to Ukraine and Hungary last month due to
uncertainties over the pipe's ownership, a company spokesman
said on Monday.
* Brazil's oil and natural gas output rose to a 26-month
high in March as companies such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and BG Group Plc made up for stagnant output
from state-run oil company Petrobras oil regulator
ANP said on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares shuffled higher after promising U.S. economic
news helped Wall Street to a firmer finish, though activity was
again light with Tokyo still on holiday.
* Australia's market gained 0.4 percent in early business
, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0745 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI April
0750 France Markit Services PMI April
0755 Germany Markit Services PMI April
0800 Euro zone Markit Services PMI April
0900 Euro zone Retail sales March
1230 U.S. International trade March
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism May
2030 U.S. API weekly oil inventory report
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard
Pullin)