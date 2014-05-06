SINGAPORE May 6 U.S. crude held steady below $100 a barrel in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as expectations of rising oil inventories in the United States were balanced by heightened tension in Ukraine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was flat at $99.48 a barrel at 0032 GMT. Brent crude was 10 cents lower at $107.62.

* Pro-Russian rebels shot down a Ukrainian helicopter in fierce fighting near the eastern town of Slaviansk on Monday, and Kiev drafted police special forces to the southwestern port city of Odessa to halt a feared westward spread of rebellion.

* U.S. commercial crude oil and refined product inventories were forecast to have increased last week, with crude stocks hitting a record high for the third week in a row, on higher imports, a preliminary Reuters poll of five analysts showed on Monday.

* The survey, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA), forecast a rise in crude oil of 1.5 million barrels on average for the week ended May 2.

* The API inventory report is due at 2030 GMT on Tuesday, followed by the EIA report on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.

* Libya's oil production is currently 250,000 barrels a day while the vital southern El Sharara oilfield remains closed, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday.

* A new protest has shut down the Zultun and Raquba oilfields in central eastern Libya, halting their combined output of 39,000 bpd, NOC said.

* Growth in the U.S. services sector accelerated in April, rising at the fastest pace in eight months as new orders jumped and overall activity quickened by the most since early 2008, an industry report showed on Monday.

* Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft stopped diesel shipments to Ukraine and Hungary last month due to uncertainties over the pipe's ownership, a company spokesman said on Monday.

* Brazil's oil and natural gas output rose to a 26-month high in March as companies such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BG Group Plc made up for stagnant output from state-run oil company Petrobras oil regulator ANP said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares shuffled higher after promising U.S. economic news helped Wall Street to a firmer finish, though activity was again light with Tokyo still on holiday.

* Australia's market gained 0.4 percent in early business , while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0745 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI April

0750 France Markit Services PMI April

0755 Germany Markit Services PMI April

0800 Euro zone Markit Services PMI April

0900 Euro zone Retail sales March

1230 U.S. International trade March

1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism May

2030 U.S. API weekly oil inventory report (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard Pullin)