SEOUL May 7 U.S. crude futures rose in early
Asian trade on Wednesday, moving back towards $100 a barrel
after the American Petroleum Institute (API) said U.S. crude
stocks declined last week, defying analysts' expectations for a
build.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude gained 37 cents a barrel at $99.87 as of
0033 GMT after it settled 2 cents higher at $99.50 a barrel on
the previous session.
* Brent crude edged up 15 cents a barrel at $107.21
a barrel after ending down 66 cents to 107.06 per barrel.
* U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries increased
output, while gasoline inventories increased and distillate
stocks built, data from industry group API showed on Tuesday.
Crude inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels in the week to
May 2 to 389.8 million barrels, compared with analysts'
expectations for a increase of 1.4 million barrels. Crude stocks
at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.5 million
barrels, API said.
Data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) is due on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.
* The oil market was also supported by positive economic
data as the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in March as exports
rebounded to the second-highest level on record, led by strong
gains in sales of aircraft, autos and farm goods.
* Heightening tensions in Ukraine have helped support the
crude market this week, leaving less room for peace efforts.
Both sides in the conflict have been burying their dead as
Ukraine slides further towards war, with supporters of Russia
and of a united Ukraine accusing each other of tearing the
country apart.
The Obama administration is working on new sanctions that
would be imposed on Russia if it dramatically ramped up
aggression against Ukraine, such as preventing elections from
taking place in much of the country or recognizing another
separatist referendum, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares dipped and the safe-haven yen hovered just
above a multi-month high against the dollar in early trade on
Wednesday as the heightened possibility of Ukraine slipping into
civil war dampened risk sentiment.
The dollar, which has lost about 0.5 percent against the yen
so far this week, traded at 101.70 yen. A break below
101.32 would take the dollar to its lowest since Mar. 19.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)