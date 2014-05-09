SINGAPORE May 9 U.S. crude futures held above $100 a barrel on Friday and were set to end a two-week slide, backed by a drop in U.S. oil stockpiles and renewed tensions in Ukraine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was up 21 cents at $100.47 a barrel by 0139 GMT. It has gained 0.7 percent for the week so far.

* Brent oil rose 7 cents to $108.11 a barrel, but was down for the week, its second in a row.

* Pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine ignored a public call by Russian President Vladimir Putin to postpone a referendum on self-rule, declaring they would go ahead on Sunday with a vote that could lead to war.

* U.S. crude oil inventories fell 1.8 million barrels in the week ending May 2 to 397.6 million barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a build of 1.4 million barrels.

* China's consumer prices rose 1.8 percent in April from a year earlier while producer prices fell 2.0 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday, broadly in line with market expectations.

* A Libyan government deal to reopen major oil ports controlled by rebels looks likely to unravel as the appointment of a new Islamist-backed prime minister fuels distrust that is eroding support for the accord.

* Japanese trading houses say they will push on with investments in North American shale oil and gas fields, despite writedowns in the sector on low gas prices and reduced reserve estimates.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro was on the backfoot versus the dollar after dovish comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi sent the currency tumbling from a 2-1/2 year high on Thursday.

* Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start after a flat performance on Wall Street, with a tense situation in Ukraine adding to the cautious mood.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany Trade data March

0645 France Budget balance March

0800 Italy Industrial output March

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)