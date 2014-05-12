SINGAPORE May 12 U.S. crude futures firmed above $100 a barrel on Monday, supported by worries about escalating tensions in Ukraine and after prices snapped a fortnight of falls with a small rise last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was up 16 cents at $100.15 a barrel by 0046 GMT after closing at $99.99 on Friday, 0.24 percent higher than the previous week.

* Brent crude climbed 31 cents to $108.20 a barrel from $107.89 on Friday.

* Pro-Russain organisers of a referendum on self-rule for eastern Ukraine said 89 percent of people had voted in favour of splitting from Ukraine in Sunday's polls. [ID:nL6N0NX14M}

* The European Union, which said it would not recognise the result of the east Ukraine referendum, plans to add about 15 people and several Crimean-based companies to its sanctions list against Russia over its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.

* Negotiators from Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will meet later on Monday in Vienna to discuss the country's nuclear programme. The talks will take place a day before broader discussions resume between the Islamic Republic and six world powers on the same issue.

* China will avoid any large-scale stimulus to boost its economy, Central Bank Chief Zhou Xiaochuan was reported as saying on Saturday. There has been market speculation China could reduce the amount of cash researves commercial banks must hold at the central bank to stimulate sluggish growth, which fell to an 18-month low in the first quarter.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares began the week on a cautious note on Monday as investors braced for an escalation in East-West tensions over Ukraine.

* China's yuan is moving closer to its equilibrium level, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday as it forecast more volatility in the country's capital flows.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 0500 GMT Japan Economy watchers poll April

- 1800 GMT U.S. Federal budget April (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Ed Davies)