SINGAPORE May 12 U.S. crude futures firmed above
$100 a barrel on Monday, supported by worries about escalating
tensions in Ukraine and after prices snapped a fortnight of
falls with a small rise last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery was up 16 cents at
$100.15 a barrel by 0046 GMT after closing at $99.99 on Friday,
0.24 percent higher than the previous week.
* Brent crude climbed 31 cents to $108.20 a barrel
from $107.89 on Friday.
* Pro-Russain organisers of a referendum on self-rule for
eastern Ukraine said 89 percent of people had voted in favour of
splitting from Ukraine in Sunday's polls. [ID:nL6N0NX14M}
* The European Union, which said it would not recognise the
result of the east Ukraine referendum, plans to add about 15
people and several Crimean-based companies to its sanctions list
against Russia over its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
* Negotiators from Iran and the International Atomic Energy
Agency will meet later on Monday in Vienna to discuss the
country's nuclear programme. The talks will take place a day
before broader discussions resume between the Islamic Republic
and six world powers on the same issue.
* China will avoid any large-scale stimulus to boost its
economy, Central Bank Chief Zhou Xiaochuan was reported as
saying on Saturday. There has been market speculation China
could reduce the amount of cash researves commercial banks must
hold at the central bank to stimulate sluggish growth, which
fell to an 18-month low in the first quarter.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares began the week on a cautious note on Monday
as investors braced for an escalation in East-West tensions over
Ukraine.
* China's yuan is moving closer to its equilibrium level,
the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday as it
forecast more volatility in the country's capital flows.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0500 GMT Japan Economy watchers poll April
- 1800 GMT U.S. Federal budget April
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Ed Davies)