SINGAPORE June 27 U.S. crude oil futures fell towards $105 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday on the back of profit taking and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery fell 16 cents to $105.68 by 0045 GMT after dropping 66 cents to $105.84 in the previous session, the lowest settlement since June 11. West Texas Intermediate has lost about 1.5 percent for the week so far.

* Brent crude for August delivery dropped 8 cents to $113.13 after closing 79 cents down to $113.21 in the previous session, as it headed to end the week with its biggest loss in three months.

* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates to help encourage Iraq to form an inclusive government to tackle an Islamist insurgency that threatens to rend Iraq during talks with foreign ministers in Paris on Thursday.

* An extra 50 U.S. special operations personnel arrived in Baghdad on Thursday increasing to 180 the number of U.S. forces advising the Iraq government on battling Sunni militants, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

* At least one Iraqi military helicopter crashed after taking fire from Sunni insurgents during an airborne assault on rebel-held Tikrit on Thursday which led to fierce clashes between militants and government forces.

* Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah has "ordered all necessary measures" to protect the world's top oil exporter from potential terrorist threats following the Sunni insurgency in neighbouring Iraq, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, following talks with France's foreign minister on Thursday, said Russia should call on separatists in Ukraine to disarm within "the next hours".

* Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko warned a ceasefire between government forces and pro-Russian separatists may not extend beyond Friday unless the rebels were serious about the resumption of peace talks. {ID:nL6N0P74CN]

* Senior diplomats from six world powers met in Brussels on Thursday to seek ways to resuscitate negotiations with Iran over its contested nuclear programme, less than four weeks before a July 20 deadline to strike an accord.

* Libya is producing 300,000 barrels a day (bpd) after the El Feel field in the southwest increased production to 105,000 bpd, a spokesman for National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Thursday. The eastern Hariga oil port has reopened, after being largely shut since mid-May, and is preparing to receive a tanker, NOC spokesman Mohamed El Harrai said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares edged down on Friday, after financial shares led declines in European and U.S. shares and major bond yields dropped on creeping doubts on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery.

* U.S. consumer spending rose by a less than expected 0.2 percent in May, prompting economists to downgrade estimates for second-quarter growth to as low as a 2.2 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 0600 GMT Germany Import prices May

- 0645 GMT France Consumer spending May

- 0645 GMT France Detailed Q1 GDP

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Economic sentiment June

- 1200 GMT Germany Consumer prices June

(Reporting By Keith Wallis)