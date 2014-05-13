SINGAPORE May 13 U.S. crude futures held above $100 a barrel on Tuesday amid further heightened tensions over Ukraine, as Europe warned of further sanctions and Russia threatened to disrupt gas supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery eased 7 cents to $100.52 a barrel at 0032 GMT after gaining 60 cents to close at $100.59 in the previous session.

* Brent oil fell 2 cents to $108.39 a barrel after settling 52 cents higher at $108.41 on Monday.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks were expected to remain unchanged at 397.6 million barrels in the week to May 9, a preliminary Reuters poll ahead of the release of industry data showed on Monday.

* European Union foreign ministers indicated any disruption of elections in Ukraine on May 25 could trigger new economic sanctions against Russia following a meeting on Monday which also saw 13 people and two Crimean companies added to the EU's sanctions list. [ID: nL6N0NY3DN]

* Pro-Moscow rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine called on Monday for their region, which represents about a third of Ukraine's industrial output, to become part of Russia, the day after claiming victory in a referendum on self-rule.

* Libya could boost production by 500,000 barrels a day after the country's western oilfields and pipelines reopen, a move expected on Monday as protestors lifted their blockade, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said. [ID: nL6N0NY3PE]

* Saudi Arabia has promised to up oil output to cover any potential shortage due to the Ukraine crisis, oil minister Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Monday.

* Talks between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency ended inconclusively on Monday with no clear indication whether progress on an agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme had been achieved.

* Oil production across U.S. shale fields will likely rise by 75,000 barrels-per-day in June after rising nearly as much in May, monthly estimates from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares shrugged off tensions in the Ukraine and followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday, while the dollar held its recent gains against the yen and euro thanks to stronger U.S. Treasury yields.

* The United States posted a $107 billion budget surplus in April, Treasury Department figures showed on Monday, suggesting the federal government was on track to slash its annual deficit.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0530 GMT China Industrial output April

- 0530 GMT China Retail sales April

- 0530 GMT China Urban investment April

- 0900 GMT Germany ZEW economic sentiment May

- 1130 GMT U.S. NFIB business optimism April

- 1230 GMT U.S. Import prices April

- 1230 GMT U.S. Export prices April

- 1230 GMT U.S. Retail sales April

- 1400 GMT U.S. Business inventories March

