SINGAPORE May 14 U.S. crude futures neared $102
per barrel on Wednesday, rising for a third straight session,
after reaching two week highs on expectations that oil
stockpiles fell to record lows last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery was up 23 cents to
$101.93 a barrel at 0041 GMT after gaining $1.11 to close at
$101.70 in the previous session, its highest settlement since
April 29.
* Brent oil rose 14 cents to $109.38, after gaining
83 cents to close at $109.24 a barrel. The June contract expires
on Thursday.
* Oil stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub dropped
590,000 barrels last week, according to figures on Tuesday from
industry lobby group American Petroleum Institute. Total U.S.
crude inventories rose by 912,000 barrels to 390.7 million
barrels.
* U.S. commercial crude stocks were expected to have slipped
by 100,000 barrels last week from 397.6 million barrels,
according to an expanded Reuters poll released ahead of weekly
inventory reports from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy
Information Administration (EIA).
* Libya's oil production is at 235,000 barrels per day
(bpd), but details of output at the large El Sharara oilfield
were still unclear after protesters ended a shutdown, the
National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday.
* Russia's Gazprom demanded Ukraine pay a $1.66 billion
pre-payment for June gas deliveries by June 2 the energy company
said on Tuesday.
* A deal between Iran and six world powers over Tehran's
controversial nuclear programme is still possible by the self
imposed July 20 deadline, a senior U.S. official said on
Tuesday.
* China will not take large-scale stimulus measures to
smooth short-term growth fluctuations, after a slew of economic
data on Tuesday showed weaker growth, Vice Finance Minister Zhu
Guangyao said on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares inched up on Wednesday after Wall Street
ended flat on Tuesday, while the euro wobbled close to five-week
lows on heightened speculation of more European Central Bank
stimulus next month.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wedndesday:
- 0900 GMT Euro zone Industrial production March
- 1230 GMT U.S. Producer prices final April
