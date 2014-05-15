SINGAPORE May 15 U.S. crude futures eased in
early Asian trade on Thursday, but held above $102 a barrel
after hitting three-week highs on the back of a draw on crude
stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma conract delivery point.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery was down 33 cents at
$102.04 a barrel by 0052 GMT after closing 67 cents higher at
$102.37, its highest settlement price since April 21.
* Brent oil slipped to $110.17 a barrel from $110.19
in the previous session, the highest settlement since April 24.
The June contract expires on Thursday, which may have
exaggerated price gains due to a lower volume of trades.
* U.S. crude stocks rose overall last week but inventories
at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point fell by 592,000
barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
showed on Wednesday.
* Gasoline inventories fell by 772,000 barrels along with
distillates, which were down 1.1 million barrels, as refineries
cut output or went down for maintenance before the official
start of the summer driving season just two weeks away.
* Ukraine's interim leaders mulled plans to give regions
greater autonomy in talks on Wednesday ahead of presidential
elections on May 25 but the exclusion of pro-Russian separatists
cast doubt over whether the move could defuse the political
crisis.
* Energy ministers from Russia and the European Union will
meet in Berlin on May 19 to set a date and place for a second
round of talks with Ukraine to end a dispute over gas prices and
supplies.
* Russia is ready to discuss price and conditions for gas
supplies to Ukraine if Kiev pays least part of its $4 billion
gas debt, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.
* Production has restarted at Libya's El Feel oilfield, the
National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Wednesday, but the 340,000
barrel per day El Sharara oilfield was still closed because
protesters had yet to open the pipeline valve to Zawiya port.
* Iran and six world powers started three days of talks in
Vienna on Wednesday aimed at drafting an agreement for Tehran to
curb its controversial nuclear programme in exchange for a
phased end to crippling sanctions.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares stepped back from a one-month high on
Thursday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street, while expectations
of credit easing by the European Central Bank knocked down
yields on U.S. and European bonds.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 0600 GMT Germany Preliminary Q1 GDP
- 0900 GMT Euro zone Preliminary Q1 GDP
- 0900 GMT Euro zone Final inflation April
- 1230 GMT U.S. Weekly jobless claims
- 1230 GMT U.S. Consumer prices April
- 1230 GMT U.S. New York Fed manufacturing May
- 1315 GMT U.S. Industrial output April
- 1400 GMT U.S. NAHB housing market index May
- 1400 GMT U.S. Philly Fed business index May
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)