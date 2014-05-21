SEOUL May 21 U.S. crude futures rose in early
Asian trade on Wednesday, supported by a disruption in Libya's
oil output and an unexpected draw in U.S. crude oil inventory
according to industry data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for July delivery rose 57 cents at
$102.90 a barrel as of 0006 GMT after it settled 22 cents up at
$102.33 a barrel in the previous session. U.S. crude for June
delivery, which expired Tuesday, settled 17 cents lower
at $102.44, after hitting its highest price in nearly a month on
Monday.
* Brent crude gained 9 cents at $109.78 a barrel
after it settled 32 cents higher at $109.69 a barrel.
* Libya's western El Feel and El Shahara oilfields are still
closed, a spokesman for National Corp Oil (NOC) said on Tuesday,
more than a week since the government said protests there were
over. He gave no new production figure. On Monday, NOC had put
output at 210,000 barrels a day.
* Libyan authorities on Tuesday proposed a June national
election as the government sought to resolve a standoff over
parliament involving powerful brigades of former rebel fighters.
* In some of the worst fighting in Tripoli since the 2011
war, gunmen shelled the General National Congress on Sunday in
an attack claimed by forces loyal to Haftar, who has begun a
campaign to purge the North African country of
Islamists.
* U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries boosted
output, while gasoline inventories increased and distillate
stocks built, data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute showed on Tuesday.
* Crude inventories fell by 10.3 million barrels in the week
to 380.4 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 800,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 261,000 barrels, API said.
* The more closely watched EIA data will come out Wednesday
at 1430 GMT. U.S. commercial crude oil and gasoline stocks were
seen rising in the week to May 16, while distillate inventories
declined, an expanded Reuters poll of nine analysts showed on
Tuesday.
* Sunday's presidential election in Ukraine will deepen
political divisions in the country if there is no end to
hostilities and a "road map" to end the crisis is not
implemented, a senior Russian official was quoted as saying on
Tuesday. The remarks were the latest from Moscow to cast doubt
on whether Russia will consider the election legitimate.
* EU nations should conduct stress tests before winter to
work out how vulnerable they would be in the event the crisis
over Ukraine leads to a major disruption of natural gas supplies
from Russia, a European Commission draft document seen by
Reuters shows.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin received a rare nod of
support from Chinese President Xi Jinping over the Ukraine
crisis. In a statement issued after the two leaders met, Russia
and China called for the de-escalation of tensions in Ukraine
and for "peaceful, political ways to resolve existing problems,"
both referring to the crisis as "domestic".
MARKETS NEWS
* Global stock indexes fell on Tuesday after disappointing
earnings and forecasts, while the dollar fell for a fifth
straight session against the yen.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)