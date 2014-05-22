SEOUL May 22 U.S. crude oil futures held just
below $104 on Thursday after a steep jump in the previous
session, supported by a large draw in U.S. commercial crude
stocks and renewed fighting in oil-producing Libya.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude eased 24 cents to $103.83 a barrel as of
0000 GMT. It settled up $1.74 at $104.07 a barrel on Wednesday,
its biggest one-day gain in six weeks after rising as much as
$1.96 to an intra-session high of $104.29.
* Brent crude fell 2 cents tp $110.53 a barrel after
it settled 86 cents up at $110.55 a barrel in the previous
session.
* U.S. crude stocks fell last week as imports slumped to the
lowest since 1997, while gasoline and distillate inventories
rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
* Crude inventories fell 7.2 million barrels in
the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 750,000 barrels. The drop was smaller than the
over-10-million-barrel drop reported on Tuesday by the industry
group American Petroleum Institute (API).
* Libya's major western oilfields remain closed 10 days
after the government said protesters blocking pipeline flows had
agreed to leave, while total oil output edged higher, a
spokesman for National Oil Corp said on Wednesday.
* Only the small 30,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) Wafa field was
producing normally in the west, NOC spokesman Mohammed El Harari
said. Oil output was around 230,000 bpd, he said, slightly
higher than earlier this week at 210,000 bpd but well below the
country's 1.6 million bpd capacity.
* Explosions and heavy fighting with anti-aircraft guns
could be heard near two military camps in Libya's capital
Tripoli early Wednesday, witnesses said, two days after gunmen
had stormed parliament in the worst violence in months.
* Russia said on Wednesday that troops deployed for
exercises near the Ukrainian border had dismantled equipment and
were moving to train stations and airfields for return to their
permanent bases, but the United States and NATO said they saw no
clear signs of a pullout.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar gained against the yen for the first time in
six sessions on Wednesday as Federal Reserve minutes suggested
the U.S. central bank will keep reducing its stimulus plan,
while world stock markets bounced back from the previous day's
drop.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Flash May
0700 France Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May
0730 Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May
0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. National Activity index April
1345 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May
1400 U.S. Existing home sales April
1400 U.S. Leading index April
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)