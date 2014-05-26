SINGAPORE May 26 U.S. crude futures held near five-week highs above $104 a barrel on Monday, as traders increased net long positions ahead of peak summer oil demand while tensions in Libya kept the OPEC producer's output low.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for July delivery edged down 13 cents to $104.22 a barrel by 0001 GMT, after settling on Friday at the highest since April 21.

* July Brent crude was at $110.42 a barrel, down 12 cents after touching the highest in 2-1/2 months last week. U.S. and U.K. markets are closed for holidays on Monday.

* Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

* Libya's El Sharara and El Feel oilfields remain shut, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday, almost two weeks after the government said protests at the western fields had ended.

* Sudan has offered to supply materials, engineers and electricity to South Sudan to speed up the repair of oilfields damaged during a five-month rebellion that has cut output by a third, South Sudan's oil minister said.

* Norway's Statoil said on Friday it had resumed some production at its Snorre B platform in the North Sea but it was as yet unclear when full production would resume.

* Recent meetings between U.S. oil producers and Commerce Department officials have fueled industry hopes that the Obama administration may soon begin to ease a longstanding ban on oil exports.

* Iraq filed for arbitration against Turkey on Friday to stop exports of oil from Kurdistan after European markets bought the first load of oil piped from the autonomous region.

* Britain plans to ease rules on accessing shale oil and gas, including drilling without landowners' permission, a move that coincides with a government report suggesting billions of barrels of shale oil may lie underneath southern England.

* Iran has cut its most sensitive nuclear stockpile by around 80 percent under an interim pact with world powers and has begun engaging with a long-stalled IAEA investigation into suspected weapons research, the U.N. atomic watchdog said.

* EU leaders will hold their first detailed discussion next week of specific steps they can take against Russia if Ukraine's elections are not free and fair, including restrictions ranging from luxury goods imports to an oil and gas ban.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro slipped early on Monday, while the other major currencies got off to a steady start as the results of a presidential election in Ukraine and votes for the European Parliament were so far greeted calmly by investors.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 0600 Germany GfK Consumer Sentiment Jun

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)