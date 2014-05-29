TOKYO May 29 U.S. crude oil futures held below $103 a barrel on Thursday after investors took profits ahead of a government report expected to show a build in crude stockpiles, but gained some support from tensions in Libya and Ukraine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for July delivery rose 25 cents to $102.97 a barrel by 0003 GMT, after finishing $1.39 lower on Wednesday.

* Libya's acting prime minister, Abdullah Al-Thinni, on Wednesday refused to hand over power to a newly elected premier after questioning his legitimacy in a deepening confrontation among the OPEC nation's rival factions.

* Relative calm returned to the streets of Donetsk on Wednesday after the biggest battle of the pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine, a conflict transformed by the landslide election of a pro-European leader who vowed to crush the revolt.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories rose 3.5 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) industry group said on Wednesday, higher than a Reuters poll that forecast a build of 500,000 barrels.

* Traders await the U.S. Energy Information Administration's(EIA) official report at 1100 EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

* The third-largest refinery in the United States was running at half capacity on Wednesday after a powerful storm knocked out power and damaged a cooling unit at Marathon Petroleum Corp's plant in Garyville, Louisiana.

* Exxon Mobil Corp's drilling operations in Russia and its partnership with Russian oil company Rosneft have so far not been disrupted by tensions in Ukraine or sanctions imposed by the United States, Exxon's CEO said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having benefited from a shake out of long positions in sterling and further weakness in the euro.

* The S&P 500 snapped a four-session winning streak on Wednesday to end just shy of a third straight record closing high.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

1230 U.S. Preliminary Q1 GDP

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1400 U.S. Pending homes sales April

1500 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks