TOKYO May 29 U.S. crude oil futures held below
$103 a barrel on Thursday after investors took profits ahead of
a government report expected to show a build in crude
stockpiles, but gained some support from tensions in Libya and
Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for July delivery rose 25 cents
to $102.97 a barrel by 0003 GMT, after finishing $1.39 lower on
Wednesday.
* Libya's acting prime minister, Abdullah Al-Thinni, on
Wednesday refused to hand over power to a newly elected premier
after questioning his legitimacy in a deepening confrontation
among the OPEC nation's rival factions.
* Relative calm returned to the streets of Donetsk on
Wednesday after the biggest battle of the pro-Russian separatist
uprising in eastern Ukraine, a conflict transformed by the
landslide election of a pro-European leader who vowed to crush
the revolt.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories rose 3.5 million
barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API)
industry group said on Wednesday, higher than a Reuters poll
that forecast a build of 500,000 barrels.
* Traders await the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's(EIA) official report at 1100 EDT (1500 GMT) on
Thursday.
* The third-largest refinery in the United States was
running at half capacity on Wednesday after a powerful storm
knocked out power and damaged a cooling unit at Marathon
Petroleum Corp's plant in Garyville, Louisiana.
* Exxon Mobil Corp's drilling operations in Russia and its
partnership with Russian oil company Rosneft have so far not
been disrupted by tensions in Ukraine or sanctions imposed by
the United States, Exxon's CEO said on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a
basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having
benefited from a shake out of long positions in sterling and
further weakness in the euro.
* The S&P 500 snapped a four-session winning streak on
Wednesday to end just shy of a third straight record closing
high.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
1230 U.S. Preliminary Q1 GDP
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales April
1500 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)