TOKYO May 30 U.S. crude oil futures were on
course for their first monthly rise in three months, despite
prices edging closer towards $103 a barrel on Friday, as
geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya supported the
benchmark contract in May.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for July delivery fell 12 cents
to $103.46 a barrel by 0011 GMT, even so, the front month
contract was still on course for an 3.7 percent gain for the
month of May.
* U.S. crude prices finished 86 cents higher on Thursday
after government inventory data showed a sharp drawdown in
gasoline that outweighed a build in overall crude stocks.
* U.S. crude stockpiles rose 1.7 million barrels last week,
but a strong start to the summer driving season drained gasoline
inventories by 1.8 million barrels, far more than forecast, the
Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday.
* Libya stumbled deeper into chaos on Thursday uncertain
over who runs the country after rival prime ministers both
claimed legitimacy in a confrontation threatening to turn into
violence among rival factions.
* Pro-Russian separatists shot down a Ukrainian army
helicopter on Thursday, killing 14 soldiers including a general,
as government forces pressed ahead with an offensive to crush
rebellions in the east swiftly following the election of a new
president.
* Iran's crude oil exports increased in May after a decline
in April, according to sources who track tanker movements,
moving above the level allowed by November's interim deal on
curbing Tehran's nuclear programme.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar eased on Thursday and finished down against
other major currencies as traders shrugged off government data
showing America's economy shrank at a 1 percent annual rate
during the first quarter.
* The S&P 500 index climbed to its third record closing high
in four sessions on Thursday as traders shrugged off data that
showed the economy shrank in the first quarter and bet on
improvement in the second quarter.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales April
0900 Italy Consumer prices May
1230 U.S. Personal income April
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI May
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Perry)