SINGAPORE, June 3 U.S. crude held steady above
$102 a barrel on Tuesday, but was near a two-week low as a rise
in OPEC supply offset an improved demand outlook after
manufacturing activity expanded in the United States and China
last month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for July delivery edged down 1 cent to
$102.46 a barrel by 0016 GMT.
* July Brent crude traded near its lowest in three
weeks at $108.89 a barrel, up 6 cents.
* Oil exports from Iraq rose by 8 percent in May and a new
floating terminal was inaugurated that will expand shipping
capacity from the country's southern ports by 800,000 barrels
per day (bpd), the oil ministry said.
* OPEC's oil output has risen to a three-month high in May,
a Reuters survey found on Friday, as increased supplies from
Angola and a further gain in exports from southern Iraq
outweighed worsening unrest in Libya.
* U.S. commercial crude oil, distillate and gasoline
inventories were expected to have risen in the week to May 30, a
preliminary Reuters poll of five analysts showed.
* Oil industry studies concluding that Bakken crude oil is
safe to move by rail under existing standards may underestimate
the dangers of the fuel and should not be the last word, U.S.
lawmakers and industry officials said.
* A potential shortfall in investment in production in the
Middle East could create a $15 spike in the oil price by 2035,
the energy arm of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) said.
* As international crude futures remain stubbornly high near
$110 a barrel, the market is increasingly polarised between
those who see lower prices for physical cargoes as a red flag
for oil bulls and those who think the weakness is a blip.
* Russian oil and gas condensate output edged down 0.1
percent in May from April, declining for the fifth month in a
row in terms of daily production, Energy Ministry data showed on
Monday, on the back of the depletion of fields in West Siberia.
* The first tanker carrying piped Iraqi Kurdish crude headed
towards Morocco's Mohammedia port on Monday after reversing
course on Friday away from the United States, Reuters AIS Live
ship tracking showed.
* U.S. and China manufacturing activity expanded in May,
putting the world's two largest economies on a seemingly firmer
path to recovery, but a slowdown in euro zone factory growth
boosted expectations of policy easing by the European Central
Bank.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar hovered at its highest in over three months
against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having
risen on the back of upbeat U.S. data and with the euro still in
the doldrums.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI May
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final May
0900 Euro zone Inflation May
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate April
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index May
1400 U.S. Factory orders April
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism index June
