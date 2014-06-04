(Corrects timing for EIA weekly oil stocks data to 1430 GMT,
not 1030 GMT)
SINGAPORE, June 4 U.S. crude futures nudged up
near $103 a barrel on Wednesday after industry data showed a
bigger-than-expected fall in crude stockpiles in the United
States.
Crude inventories fell 1.4 million barrels in the week to
May 30 to 382.5 million barrels, data from industry group the
American Petroleum Institute showed, compared with analysts'
expectations for a decrease of 300,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell
300,000 barrels, the API said.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for July delivery gained 19 cents to
$102.85 a barrel by 0004 GMT.
* July Brent crude was at $108.90 a barrel, up 8
cents.
* Libya's eastern Hariga oil port remained closed on Tuesday
as protesting security guards have not been paid, state-oil firm
AGOCO said.
* Caught between soaring crude prices and collapsing diesel
profits, European oil refiners are slashing operating rates by
nearly one quarter ahead of the peak summer period.
* Russian and Ukrainian energy companies tried again on
Tuesday to settle a dispute over unpaid gas bills that is
threatening supplies to Europe and stoking a political conflict
setting Moscow against Kiev and the West.
* Lloyds Bank, part-owned by the British
government, has withdrawn from a $1.5-$2 billion trade finance
deal involving oil major Rosneft, in a development
highlighting the growing unease among Western banks in funding
Russian deals.
* European Union authorities have asked Bulgaria to suspend
work on Gazprom's South Stream gas pipeline on the
grounds that the project breaks EU law, a step that threatens to
inflame tensions between Russia and the 28-country bloc.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro clung onto modest overnight gains early on
Wednesday, having been squeezed higher in what some traders
described as a 'buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact' move in the wake
of subdued euro zone inflation data.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0750 France Markit services PMI May
0755 Germany Markit services PMI May
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI May
0900 Euro zone Revised Q1 GDP
0900 Euro zone Producer prices April
1215 U.S. ADP national employment May
1230 U.S. International trade April
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI May
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI May
1430 EIA weekly oil stocks
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)