SINGAPORE Aug 25 U.S. crude held above $93 a
barrel on Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data that could shed
more light on oil supply and demand in the world's largest oil
consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery had nudged up 7
cents to $93.42 a barrel by 0016 GMT after settling down for the
third straight session on Monday.
* October Brent crude was up 2 cents at $102.67 a
barrel.
* The Libyan parliament that was replaced in an election in
June reconvened on Monday and chose an Islamist-backed deputy as
the new prime minister, leaving the chaotic country with two
rival leaders and assemblies, each backed by armed factions.
* The United States is preparing military options to
pressure the Islamic State in Syria, the U.S. military said on
Monday, but officials cautioned that no decision had been made
to expand U.S. action beyond the limited air strikes under way
in Iraq.
* Iran has postponed by three months a conference to offer
multinationals the rights to develop oil deposits, giving time
for sanctions on the country's oil sector to be lifted, a senior
official said.
* Ukraine accused Russia on Monday of sending soldiers
across the border to open a new front in the separatist war that
has devastated the east of the country and provoked the gravest
East-West crisis since the fall of Communism.
* Europe needs to enforce its energy strategy and will have
to pay more for gas if it wants to improve the safety of supply
and reduce its reliance on Russia, the head of the West's energy
watchdog said.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to
have increased in the week to Aug. 22, while refined product
stockpiles fell, a preliminary Reuters survey of four analysts
showed on Monday.
The analysts estimated, on average, that crude oil stocks
increased 1.8 million barrels last week. Distillate stockpiles
were seen down 800,000 barrels, and gasoline inventories down
1.6 million barrels.
* CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures
exchange operator, said it halted trading on its electronic
platform for four hours on Monday because of a technical issue
resulting from planned software reconfigurations.
* Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, plans to
invest $40 billion a year over the next decade to keep oil
production capacity steady and double gas production, Chief
Executive Khalid Al-Falih said on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro stayed on the back foot early on Tuesday, having
extended its decline particularly against the Swiss franc
overnight as markets toyed with the idea of another round of
policy easing by the European Central Bank.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT):
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders July
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index June
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices June
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Aug
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Aug
2030 U.S. API weekly oil inventories
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)