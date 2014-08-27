SINGAPORE Aug 27 U.S. crude held near $94 a barrel on Wednesday following overnight gains on supportive data that showed a drop in crude inventories last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude edged down 1 cent to $93.85 a barrel by 0030 GMT after settling up 51 cents on Tuesday.

* October Brent crude was at $102.61 a barrel, up 11 cents.

* U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell last week, while distillate stocks built, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* Crude inventories fell by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 361.5 million, in line with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.3 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 265,000 barrels, API said.

* Output from Britain's Buzzard oilfield has been stopped again after restarting over the long weekend, its operator Nexen said on Tuesday, as the firm takes advantage of better weather in the North Sea to carry out additional planned maintenance.

* Saudi crude exports fell in June to their lowest levels in almost three years as oil use in the country's power sector rose and local refineries processed high volumes, official data showed.

* A tanker loaded with $100 million of Kurdish crude oil cannot be delivered in Texas soon because of risks for buyers as Iraq mulls further legal challenges, so a month-long standoff will drag on, a source close to the matter said.

* Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday that current oil prices are appropriate and the recent decline would be brief.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar hovered just under a 13-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, with the euro still struggling amid expectations of further policy easing from the European Central Bank.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):

0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Sep

0600 Germany Import prices July

0645 France Business climate Aug

0800 Italy Consumer confidence Aug

1430 EIA weekly oil inventories (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)