SINGAPORE Aug 27 U.S. crude held near $94 a
barrel on Wednesday following overnight gains on supportive data
that showed a drop in crude inventories last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude edged down 1 cent to $93.85 a barrel by
0030 GMT after settling up 51 cents on Tuesday.
* October Brent crude was at $102.61 a barrel, up 11
cents.
* U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell last week, while
distillate stocks built, data from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
* Crude inventories fell by 1.3 million barrels in the week
to 361.5 million, in line with analysts' expectations for a
decrease of 1.3 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 265,000 barrels, API said.
* Output from Britain's Buzzard oilfield has been stopped
again after restarting over the long weekend, its operator Nexen
said on Tuesday, as the firm takes advantage of better weather
in the North Sea to carry out additional planned maintenance.
* Saudi crude exports fell in June to their lowest levels in
almost three years as oil use in the country's power sector rose
and local refineries processed high volumes, official data
showed.
* A tanker loaded with $100 million of Kurdish crude oil
cannot be delivered in Texas soon because of risks for buyers as
Iraq mulls further legal challenges, so a month-long standoff
will drag on, a source close to the matter said.
* Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday that
current oil prices are appropriate and the recent decline would
be brief.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar hovered just under a 13-month peak against a
basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, with the euro
still struggling amid expectations of further policy easing from
the European Central Bank.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Sep
0600 Germany Import prices July
0645 France Business climate Aug
0800 Italy Consumer confidence Aug
1430 EIA weekly oil inventories
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)