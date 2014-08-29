SINGAPORE Aug 29 U.S. crude futures stayed
above $94 a barrel on Friday, holding overnight gains as
positive economic data boosted the outlook for demand in the
world's largest oil consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude had edged down 2 cents to $94.53 a
barrel by 0024 GMT, after settling up 67 cents on Thursday.
* Brent crude rose 9 cents to $102.55 a barrel.
* Both oil contracts are heading for their second monthly
decline.
* The U.S. economy rebounded more strongly than initially
thought in the second quarter, with a bigger chunk of the growth
driven by domestic demand in a bright sign for the future.
* OPEC's oil production has risen in August from July, a
Reuters survey found on Thursday, as a recovery in Libyan supply
held up and Angola and Iran boosted supplies, outweighing a
further decline in Iraq.
* Libya's Waha Oil Co. has resumed a small volume of Es
Sider crude oil production, a senior Libyan oil official said on
Thursday in the latest sign that output is improving despite
unrest in the country.
* At least three oil-producing Latin America countries may
soon start importing cheap, light crude to replace costly
purchases of refined products, ending decades of crude
self-sufficiency.
* A tanker near Texas loaded with $100 million of disputed
Iraqi Kurdish crude has disappeared from satellite tracking, the
latest development in a high stakes game of cat-and-mouse
between Baghdad and the Kurds.
* A surge in Chinese buying to near record highs pushed up
West African crude oil exports to Asia in September, a Reuters
survey of traders showed on Thursday.
* Ukraine's president said on Thursday that Russian troops
had entered his country in support of pro-Moscow rebels who
captured a key coastal town, sharply escalating a separatist war
and prompting anger and alarm among Kiev's Western allies.
MARKETS NEWS
* The safe-haven yen held firm early on Friday, while the
euro was on track to post its second straight month of declines
as tensions between Ukraine and Russia flared up again.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales July
0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Aug
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate July
1230 U.S. Personal income July
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Aug
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Aug
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)