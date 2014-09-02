SEOUL, Sept 2 U.S. crude oil futures eased in early Asian trade on Tuesday, as weak economic data in Europe and China sparked concerns about oil demand, but Brent crude edged up on unrest in oil-producing Libya.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude fell 13 cents to $95.83 a barrel as of 0031 GMT. Floor trading in the United States was closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

* Brent crude added 6 cents to $102.85 a barrel.

* Euro zone manufacturing growth slowed slightly more than initially thought last month as new orders dwindled and factories suffered amid rising tensions in Ukraine, a business survey showed on Monday.

* Growth in China's large factory sector also slipped to a three-month low in August as foreign and domestic demand cooled, a private survey showed on Monday, raising concerns that the economy is faltering after a bounce.

* Libya's oil production has risen to 700,000 barrels per day, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday. The OPEC member's output has risen steadily in the past few weeks as major oil ports in the east have reopened after a deal between the government and a rebel group.

* However, Libya's government said it has lost control of most ministries and state institutions located in Tripoli after rival armed groups took over the capital.

* In Iraq, the United States carried out air strikes on Saturday against Islamic State fighters near the besieged Shi'ite town of Amerli in northern Iraq and airdropped humanitarian aid to civilians trapped there, the Pentagon said.

* Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday it has started commercial crude production in Iraq's Badra oilfield as planned.

* Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Russia on Monday of "direct and undisguised aggression" which he said had radically changed the battlefield balance as Kiev's forces suffered a further reverse in their war with pro-Moscow separatists.

* Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that Moscow and Kiev have agreed to hold a new round of talks to resolve a gas crisis on Sept. 6.

* Output from Britain's Buzzard oilfield has stopped again after returning from maintenance last week, trading sources said on Monday, as the field endures a stuttering return to full output after summer work on the rig.

MARKETS NEWS

* World markets advanced on Monday despite the conflict in Ukraine, focusing on whether the European Central Bank will announce plans for economic stimulus when it meets this week.

* Shares on Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index largely held their ground after markets in Asia shrugged off some disappointing data from China. U.S. markets were closed for the day, but gains by bonds from the euro zone periphery suggested that appetite for risk remained alive.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0900 EZ Producer Prices MM

0900 EZ Producer Prices YY

1345 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI

1400 U.S. Construction spending

1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI

1400 U.S. ISM Mfg Prices Paid

1400 U.S. ISM Mfg Employment

1400 U.S. ISM Manuf New Orders