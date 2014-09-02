SEOUL, Sept 2 U.S. crude oil futures eased in
early Asian trade on Tuesday, as weak economic data in Europe
and China sparked concerns about oil demand, but Brent crude
edged up on unrest in oil-producing Libya.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude fell 13 cents to $95.83 a barrel as of
0031 GMT. Floor trading in the United States was closed on
Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
* Brent crude added 6 cents to $102.85 a barrel.
* Euro zone manufacturing growth slowed slightly more than
initially thought last month as new orders dwindled and
factories suffered amid rising tensions in Ukraine, a business
survey showed on Monday.
* Growth in China's large factory sector also slipped to a
three-month low in August as foreign and domestic demand cooled,
a private survey showed on Monday, raising concerns that the
economy is faltering after a bounce.
* Libya's oil production has risen to 700,000 barrels per
day, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on
Sunday. The OPEC member's output has risen steadily in the past
few weeks as major oil ports in the east have reopened after a
deal between the government and a rebel group.
* However, Libya's government said it has lost control of
most ministries and state institutions located in Tripoli after
rival armed groups took over the capital.
* In Iraq, the United States carried out air strikes on
Saturday against Islamic State fighters near the besieged
Shi'ite town of Amerli in northern Iraq and airdropped
humanitarian aid to civilians trapped there, the Pentagon said.
* Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday it has
started commercial crude production in Iraq's Badra oilfield as
planned.
* Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Russia on
Monday of "direct and undisguised aggression" which he said had
radically changed the battlefield balance as Kiev's forces
suffered a further reverse in their war with pro-Moscow
separatists.
* Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday
that Moscow and Kiev have agreed to hold a new round of talks to
resolve a gas crisis on Sept. 6.
* Output from Britain's Buzzard oilfield has stopped again
after returning from maintenance last week, trading sources said
on Monday, as the field endures a stuttering return to full
output after summer work on the rig.
MARKETS NEWS
* World markets advanced on Monday despite the conflict in
Ukraine, focusing on whether the European Central Bank will
announce plans for economic stimulus when it meets this week.
* Shares on Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index largely
held their ground after markets in Asia shrugged off some
disappointing data from China. U.S. markets were closed for the
day, but gains by bonds from the euro zone periphery suggested
that appetite for risk remained alive.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0900 EZ Producer Prices MM
0900 EZ Producer Prices YY
1345 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. ISM Mfg Prices Paid
1400 U.S. ISM Mfg Employment
1400 U.S. ISM Manuf New Orders
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)