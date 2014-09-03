SINGAPORE, Sept 3 U.S. crude oil futures
rebounded slightly in early Asian trade on Wednesday, supported
by encouraging manufacturing data in the United States.
Benchmarks on both sides of the Atlantic plummeted in the
previous session on a stronger dollar and the prospects of
slowing oil demand growth in China and Europe.
FUNDAMENTALS
U.S. crude for October delivery was trading 24 cents
higher at $93.12 a barrel by 0035 GMT. The contract had settled
$3.08 lower from Friday's close, the lowest since Jan. 14. There
was no trading in the United States on Monday because of the
Labor Day holiday.
Brent crude was up 10 cents at $100.44 a barrel,
after closing $2.45 lower.
U.S. manufacturing activity hit a nearly 3-1/2-year high
last month and construction spending rebounded strongly in July,
data showed on Tuesday.
The data raises hopes of higher oil demand in the world's
biggest economy, after disappointing factory data in China and
the Eurozone earlier this week.
Production at the North Sea 200,000 barrel-per-day Buzzard
oilfield may be shut for up to a week as its operator Nexen
works to demobilize a drilling rig, the latest delay to
restarting one of the region's most important fields.
Investors will watch for a weekly oil inventory report from
industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) due at 2030
GMT.
U.S. crude oil and refined product stockpiles were forecast
to have dropped in the week to Aug. 29, with crude oil stocks
projected to have fallen by 1 million barrels, a preliminary
Reuters survey of seven analysts showed on Tuesday.
The more closely watched report from the U.S. Department of
Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on
Thursday at 1500 GMT. Both reports have been delayed by a day
due to Monday's holiday.
Pressure is growing on U.S. lawmakers to lift a decade-old
crude oil export ban. On Tuesday, the head of Royal Dutch Shell
Plc said U.S. policymakers should gradually lift a ban
on exports as this would would make the global energy system and
fuel prices more stable.
The comments come after South Korea and Mexico joined the
European Union in pressing the case for U.S. oil shipments
overseas.
The third cargo of condensate, or ultra-light oil, since the
U.S. eased its 40-year export ban has been loaded on a tanker
and departed for Japan on Monday, according to shipping sources
and data.
EU officials proposed sanctions on Tuesday to starve Russian
firms of cash as punishment for Moscow's role in Ukraine, where
rebels said they were storming a key airport.
Russia's oil output rose in August, helped by an increase in
condensate production at Gazprom, showing that energy
supplies so far have not been affected by sanctions over the
country's military invasion of Ukraine.
MARKETS NEWS
Asian shares inched lower early on Wednesday after a
lacklustre day on Wall Street, while the dollar was close to
14-month highs against a basket of major currencies after data
underscored that the U.S. economy's modest expansion continues
to chug along.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.1 percent in early trade. Japan's
Nikkei stock average bucked the trend and added 0.8
percent as the yen weakened.
The dollar was steady against a basket of major currencies
at 82.987 after rising as high as 83.039 on Tuesday, its
highest since July 2013.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
1400 U.S. Durables Ex-Def. R MM Jul
1400 U.S. Durable Goods R MM Jul
1400 U.S. Factory Orders Jul
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)