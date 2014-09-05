SINGAPORE, Sept 5 U.S. crude edged higher on Friday on falling inventories in the United States, but gains were limited by a stronger dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery was trading 15 cents higher at $94.60 a barrel by 0043 GMT. The contract had closed down $1.09.

* Brent crude was down 1 cent at $101.82 a barrel, after settling 94 cents lower.

* U.S. crude stocks fell less than expected last week, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose unexpectedly, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

* Crude inventories fell by 905,000 barrels in the last week, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 1.1 million barrels.

* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 385,000 barrels, the EIA said. The Seaway crude oil pipeline connecting Cushing to refiners on the Gulf Coast has been shut since Aug. 31, further backing up stocks at the key storage sight.

* The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a fresh record low on Thursday and launched a new scheme to push money into the flagging euro zone economy, surprising markets and leaving open the option of more to come.

* The U.S. dollar posted its biggest one-day gain against a basket of major currencies since August 2013 overnight after the ECB move. A strengthening greenback puts pressure on oil prices, as it become more expensive for importing nations to buy the dollar-denominated commodity.

* Investors will watch U.S. job data later Friday for signs of demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.

* Production at the UK's North Sea Buzzard oilfield has restarted and will ramp up over the next week after the demobilisation of a drilling rig, its operator said on Thursday, marking the return of one of the key fields that underpins Brent oil futures.

* Oil output in Iraq's Kirkuk has slumped to 30,000 barrels a day since June, 90 percent down on earlier this year, and a federal pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan may be out of action for over a year due to sabotage, Kirkuk's governor said on Thursday.

* In February this year Iraqi oil production hit record highs of 2.8 million bpd nationwide, with an estimated 300,000 bpd coming from Kirkuk in the north, where Islamic State (IS) fighters have seized swathes of territory and attacked oil installations.

* Iraq said it filed a lawsuit against Greek shipping company Marine Management Services (MMS) for its role in the export of crude from the Kurdistan region, which Baghdad says is illegal.

* A U.S. judge has decided that BP Plc was "grossly negligent" and "reckless" in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill four years ago, a ruling that could add nearly $18 billion in fines to more than $42 billion in charges the company took for the worst offshore environmental disaster in U.S. history.

MARKETS NEWS

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.2 percent having already reached its highest since early 2008.

* The euro was licking its wounds at $1.2937, after hitting a 14-month low of $1.2920 overnight and seemed destined to test the July 2013 trough of $1.2898.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

1230 U.S. Non-farm Payrolls Aug

1230 U.S. Unemployment Rate Aug

1345 U.S. Markit Comp Final PMI Aug

1345 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Final Aug

1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph Radford)