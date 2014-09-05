SINGAPORE, Sept 5 U.S. crude edged higher on
Friday on falling inventories in the United States, but gains
were limited by a stronger dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery was trading 15
cents higher at $94.60 a barrel by 0043 GMT. The contract had
closed down $1.09.
* Brent crude was down 1 cent at $101.82 a barrel,
after settling 94 cents lower.
* U.S. crude stocks fell less than expected last week, while
gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose
unexpectedly, data from the Energy Information Administration
showed.
* Crude inventories fell by 905,000 barrels in the last
week, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 1.1
million barrels.
* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell
by 385,000 barrels, the EIA said. The Seaway crude oil pipeline
connecting Cushing to refiners on the Gulf Coast has been shut
since Aug. 31, further backing up stocks at the key storage
sight.
* The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a fresh
record low on Thursday and launched a new scheme to push money
into the flagging euro zone economy, surprising markets and
leaving open the option of more to come.
* The U.S. dollar posted its biggest one-day gain
against a basket of major currencies since August 2013 overnight
after the ECB move. A strengthening greenback puts pressure on
oil prices, as it become more expensive for importing nations to
buy the dollar-denominated commodity.
* Investors will watch U.S. job data later Friday for signs
of demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.
* Production at the UK's North Sea Buzzard oilfield has
restarted and will ramp up over the next week after the
demobilisation of a drilling rig, its operator said on Thursday,
marking the return of one of the key fields that underpins Brent
oil futures.
* Oil output in Iraq's Kirkuk has slumped to 30,000 barrels
a day since June, 90 percent down on earlier this year, and a
federal pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan may be out of
action for over a year due to sabotage, Kirkuk's governor said
on Thursday.
* In February this year Iraqi oil production hit record
highs of 2.8 million bpd nationwide, with an estimated 300,000
bpd coming from Kirkuk in the north, where Islamic State (IS)
fighters have seized swathes of territory and attacked oil
installations.
* Iraq said it filed a lawsuit against Greek shipping
company Marine Management Services (MMS) for its role in the
export of crude from the Kurdistan region, which Baghdad says is
illegal.
* A U.S. judge has decided that BP Plc was "grossly
negligent" and "reckless" in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill four
years ago, a ruling that could add nearly $18 billion in fines
to more than $42 billion in charges the company took for the
worst offshore environmental disaster in U.S. history.
MARKETS NEWS
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was off 0.2 percent having already reached its
highest since early 2008.
* The euro was licking its wounds at $1.2937, after
hitting a 14-month low of $1.2920 overnight and seemed destined
to test the July 2013 trough of $1.2898.
DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
1230 U.S. Non-farm Payrolls Aug
1230 U.S. Unemployment Rate Aug
1345 U.S. Markit Comp Final PMI Aug
1345 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Final Aug
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph
Radford)