SINGAPORE Sept 8 U.S. crude nudged higher on Monday following sharp losses on Friday when U.S. oil futures closed the week more than 2 per cent down after disappointing U.S. jobs data.

Chinese trade data due out Monday could add to recent signs of weakness in the world's second largest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery climbed a cent higher to $93.30 a barrel by 0053 GMT after initially rising to $93.62 in early morning trade. The contract closed $1.16 down on Friday, the sixth week in seven that U.S. crude had fallen.

* Brent crude fell 13 cents to $100.69 a barrel, after climbing to $101 a barrel in early trade. The contract fell $1.01 to settle at $100.82 a barrel on Friday. This was Brent's third weekly drop in four weeks.

* A ceasefire between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists started to fray on Sunday after a woman was killed and four people wounded as shelling resumed near the port of Mariupol and fighting broke out on the outskirts of rebel-held Donetsk.

* European Union and NATO countries are preparing a package of non-lethal military aid to Ukraine but several western defence officials on Sunday denied comments by a senior aide to Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko that the countries will provide arms.

* A further round of sanctions are expected to be implemented by the European Union against Russia on Monday after a package of measures, which could hit oil company Rosneft, units of Gazprom and 24 individuals, were agreed by ambassadors.

* President Barack Obama will brief lawmakers and make a televised address this week to explain how the U.S. will tackle the threat posed by Islamic State militants who have overrun swathes of Iraq and Syria.

* Arab League foreign ministers agreed on Sunday to take action to confront Islamic State insurgents while endorsing a UN Security Council resolution calling for the suppression of foreign fighters and financing extremist groups.

* Fighting flared between rival groups in Benghazi and near the Libyan capital Tripoli on Sunday killing at least 15 people leading to fears the OPEC-producer will turn into a failed state. [ID: nL5N0R80MP] [ID:nL5N0R70J6}

* Iran has failed to address concerns about suspected atomic bomb research by an agreed deadline, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday, even as Tehran and six world powers are to resume talks this month seeking agreement on Iran's nuclear programme.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday, while a plunge in sterling after a poll showed rising support for Scottish independence helped bolster the dollar.

* Japan's economy shrank an annualised 7.1 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, more than a preliminary estimate, and the biggest since January-March 2009.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 0600 GMT Germany Trade data July

- 0830 GMT Euro zone Sentix index Sep

- 1400 GMT U.S. Employment trends Aug

- 1900 GMT U.S. Consumer credit July

- China trade data - no fixed time - public holiday in China

(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Michael Perry)